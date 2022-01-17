For someone with a constant thirst for knowledge, a drive to continually better herself and those around her, and a powerful endearment for the sport itself, it only made sense that a unique position in the National Hockey League suited Meghan Duggan best.
It’s not at all surprising that Duggan, the 34-year-old Danvers native, is thriving in her first year on the job with the New Jersey Devils, where she’s serving in the newly created position of Manager, Player Development.
She’s taken the proverbial puck and run with the responsibility of getting to know players both already in the Devils’ organization as well as the prospects scattered across North America and Europe.
“It’s been amazing,” said Duggan, captain of the gold medal winning 2018 United States Women’s National Team. “It’s been a wonderful learning experience at a high level, and it’s very stimulating.
“I’m about eight months into it and still learning the ins and outs of everything,” she added, “but feel like I have a grasp on my role and my department while being super busy. It’s a role that’s afford me the chance to have my hands in all different levels of the organization.”
That includes not only the youngest members of the Devils, who are learning what it takes to become full-timer NHL’ers both on and off the ice, but also the team’s American Hockey League affiliate in Utica, N.Y.; prospects throughout the college and junior college ranks, and players that New Jersey has drafted who are currently plying their trade in various leagues throughout Europe. She’s also involved in the planning of the annual NHL Entry Draft, among other responsibilities.
“Meghan joined the Devils at a time when we were expanding our platforms in sport science and player development,” said Dan McKinnon, the Devils’ Senior Vice President, Assistant General Manager. “She has done an excellent job jumping right in and taking ownership of some of our new processes and adding a ton of value to the deliverables.”
”They believe in me”
Based out of her home in Connecticut, where she lives with her wife, Gillian Apps, and their two children, George (turning 2 next month) and 2 1/2 month old Olivia, Duggan travels to watch players and prospects in Newark, N.J., Utica, at Hockey East schools and beyond.
She reports directly to “a pair of great mentors” in Tom Fitzgerald, New Jersey’s general manager, as well as McKinnon (who doubles as the GM in Utica) and is constant communication with both men, as well as the heads of the other departments in the organization.
“They believe in me, trust in me as a real team player,” said Duggan, who noted the large number of Bay State natives working for the Devils. “To be given this opportunity has been amazing. They’ve accepted myself and my family. It’s a real family-first organization.”
“So many levels go into making elite players and teams, not just talent on the ice. There’s a group of us in constant communication with these players, knowing not only about their game but their mentality on and off the ice, what’s going on in their lives. There’s a lot of components: skating, off-ice work, mental, nutrition. It’s all to help in a player’s maturation process so when they they’re ready to play for the big team, they’re fully ready.”
All of this has a basic purpose, said Duggan: to build relationships with the players so they can trust and lean on her and her staff while also providing them needed resources and necessary changes in order to succeed.
“Meghan is a natural leader who isn’t afraid to dig in on difficult tasks and hold others around her accountable,” said McKinnon “while still being a great teammate and a very supportive co-worker.”
Part of leading the charge
A trailblazer in the game who has inspired thousands, if not millions, of players all over the glove through her both her playing success on the ice and her fight for equality and equal rights off of it, Duggan is one of a growing number of women who are making their mark in the NHL.
The three-time Olympic medalist has, in her own words, “an incredible mentor” in her own organization: Kate Madigan, the team’s Executive Director of Hockey Management and Operations.
There’s also two of her former Olympic teammates: Cammi Granato, a scout for the Seattle Kraken, and Kendall Coyne Schofield, a player development coach with the Chicago Blackhawks. Two others from her country’s biggest rival, Canadians Danielle Goyette and Hayley Wickenheiser (who both work for the Toronto Maple Leafs in their player development as director and senior director, respectively).
“It’s exciting to see and be a part of leading the charge and expanding gender in hockey operations,” said Duggan, who would love to be the NHL’s first female general manager. “But I also look forward to the day when we don’t even have to discuss gender, but right now it’s very important that hockey is diversifying in small ways. I just look forward to a day when there a lot more women in these roles like mine. It’s a great sport to be in.”
