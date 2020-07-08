Duke accepts DiLisio's Masters degree application

Steven DiLisio got some great news last week as he prepares for defense of his Massachusetts Amateur title.
The 22-year-old Salem Country Club member from Swampscott received word that he had been accepted into Duke University’s one-year Masters degree program for Management Studies.
That, in effect, qualified him to accept the NCAAs offer to return to the Durham, N.C. school and enjoy one additional year of eligibility to compete for the Blue Devils’ highly rated men’s golf team after his senior spring campaign was wiped out by the Covid-19 pandemic.
“I was optimistic about being accepted,” DiLisio, who received his Bachelor’s degree in the spring, said, “but the waiting game was still a little tense. I’m glad the wait is over.
"Cancellation of the season was tough for all of us on the Duke team, like all college players around the country, especially when our team had high hopes for the NCAA tournament. But to get another year of eligibility is great.”
As a result, any plans DiLisio had regards the possibility of turning professional have been put on hold until the middle of 2021.
— Gary Larrabee
||||