St. John's Prep varsity basketball head coach John Dullea has made the decision to step down from his role for personal and family reasons.
Dullea compiled a 117-68 overall record in nine seasons with the Eagles, including a trip to the Division 1 North championship game in 2015. St. John's Prep will officially begin the search this week for a candidate to fill the position.
"We thank coach Dullea for his nine seasons of dedication to the program and its players, and for him for his continued commitment to its success," said St. John's Prep athletic director Jameson Pelkey.
"As with all open positions at the Prep, the school takes the recruiting and hiring process seriously," Pelkey added in a statement. "Our goal is to find a candidate who is mission-driven, promotes educational athletics, and is committed to continuing to build and grow our basketball program. In the event that the school is unable to find a qualified and suitable candidate before the season begins, coach Dullea has agreed to coach the varsity basketball team for the 2022-23 season."