The New England PGA held its Parent-Child Scramble tournament on Monday afternoon, and it was a father-son duo out of Kernwood Country Club who took home the title.
Competing at host Widow's Walk GC in Scituate, Frank Dully and his son Sean recorded an 11-under par 61 (32-29) to edge out runner-ups David and Jacob Carlson of Stow Acres CC (63;9-under). Frank Dully has been the head pro at Kernwood for nearly three decades now while Sean will be sophomore member of the Southern New Hampshire University golf team this fall.
In coming out on top, the Dullys took home a cash prize of $400. In the age 13-17 division, Rowley Country Club pro Darin Chin-Aleong and his son Tyler claimed third place at 3-under par 69, earning $220 for their efforts.
— Nick Giannino