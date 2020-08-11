Dully father-son team wins NEPGA event

It’s one of the great joys of golf: father and son taking on a beautiful golf course on a gorgeous August day.
It’s even a greater Joy when the two of you beat a strong field and win a prestigious team competition.
Long-time Kernwood head professional Frank Dully experienced what he termed “one of my great joys as a father” Monday when he and 16-year-old son Sean carded a bogeyless five-under-par 64 and won the New England PGA pro-am tournament at Plymouth Country Club.
“As a father, there is nothing better than playing this great game with your son,” Dully, 2006 NEPGA champion at Turner Hill, said. “But to have the chance to play in a competition and finish on top of the leaderboard with him makes the moment even sweeter.”
They only play as a team once a year in an NEPGA pro-am and they made the most of the opportunity, starting out making five pars in the better ball event, then playing the last 13 holes in five under.
“Our round was the perfect example of being patient and waiting for a few breaks to happen,” said Dully, 53. “On the No. 6 tee we could have taken a chance by hitting drivers on a short par-4, but Sean sort of took charge and said we should ease up and make something happen with our second shots. So we laid up off the tee, then Sean hit a wedge in there close, made the birdie putt and we were on our way.”
Dully was effusive in his praise for the “timely” play of his son, a junior at Palm Beach Gardens High School in Florida, where the Dullys make their official residence.
“I made three bogeys where he made pars, Sean birdied another hole where I parred, and he birdied one more time before I made my birdie putt," said the elder Dully. "That’s five clutch holes he played, among others, where his play made a big difference in our score.”
Sean Dully, a 6-foot, 160-pounder already shadowing over his father height-wise, has shot some solid competitive rounds while spending the summer on the North Shore. So his father was not surprised in his efficient play at Plymouth.
He shot 73 in the Massachusetts Junior qualifier, 78 in the Massachusetts Amateur qualifier, and finished third in the NEPGA Junior Bay State Cup, where he was three-under for 52 holes and was in a position to win, but stumbled the last two holes.
“His growth as a player the last year has been amazing,” Frank Dully said of his son, “and very exciting to me as his father, coach and golf pro.”
Yet dad showed who was still boss, making birdie from 3 feet on the final hole to give them a one-stroke victory.