DANVERS — That the milestone happened early in the third quarter of a rainy afternoon game with virtually no one knowing what had transpired was unimportant in the big picture.
What mattered was that Colby Dunham's 100th career goal in a Danvers High lacrosse uniform helped to secure a late season victory when the Falcons really need them.
The senior captain and midfielder tallied four times and added an assist as the Blue-and-White moved one step closer to qualifying for the Division 2 state tournament with a 14-8 triumph over their crosstown rivals from Essex Tech.
"Making it happen in a game that meant so much to me and the boys was terrific," said the 18-year-old Dunham, who'll continue to play at Plymouth State while studying business marketing. "Especially doing it while playing with (fellow captains) Jaxson (Vogel) and Lucas (Rotker). We've been playing together our whole lives, so it's only fitting."
Both Dunham and junior midfielder Sean Rivard (2 assists) had four goals for Danvers (now 8-8), which must win one of its final two regular season games — Tuesday at Ipswich or Thursday at home against Dracut — to earn a postseason invitation.
Dunham now has an even 100 goals and is 11 points shy of hitting the coveted 175-point mark.
"For Colby to do it within the flow of the game was the biggest thing," said head coach Dan Ritchie. "When our offense is really flowing, the ball will eventually get to him and he'll get his. That's what we saw happen in this one."
Danvers led 4-1 after one quarter before being called for an illegal stick violation for, of all things, a butt end that wasn't properly secured. That meant a 2-minute locked in penalty, and Essex Tech promptly scored four goals in the next 3-plus minutes to take the lead. It went back and forth from there until halftime, with the hosts leading by one (7-6) at the break.
But it was a different story in the second half as the Falcons locked down defensively behind Vogel, Bubba Roach, Mike Arcari and goalie Aidan Perry (8 saves) while scoring three unanswered goals in the third quarter and two more to start the fourth before Essex Tech responded.
"It's happened to us throughout the season where the other team has a run, but we've always had a pretty good response," said Ritchie. "Because we don't have a huge roster we have to control the pace and tempo offensively and slow it down, work the ball around and bury the shots we take. That, plus possession and winning GB's really helped."
For as well as the Hawks (13-4) played in the second quarter, said head coach Sean Parsons, those things dissipated in the third.
"We just didn't show up in the third quarter. And we didn't show up in the fourth until it was too late," said Parsons. "For Game 17, the mistakes we were making are unacceptable. We threw the ball away too many times, didn't pick up enough ground balls and weren't as aggressive as they were.
"They're simple mistakes and they're certainly correctable," Parsons added. "But you don't want to be making them this close to the playoffs."
Tommy Cyr, an emerging sophomore, scored thrice and added one assist for Danvers, while senior Trevor McNeill, while hobbled, still produced a goal for the winners.
"I never have to ask Trevor anything twice. He's always out there doing whatever we need him to and making plays," said Ritchie. "Guys across the oard are willing to go out there and do what's needed when times get tough."
Rotker also had a big day in the win with a goal and three assists, with Connor Harvey also scoring and Vogel picking up an assist.
Junior Dominic Tiberii, an offensive midfielder, led the Hawks with three goals and an assist. Fisher Gadbois, the North Shore's leading scorer with 105 points, added two goals and one helper, while Bryan Swaczyk (in his final HS game before leaving for the military) and Timothy Tavares had one of each. Colin Holden also scored, and defenseman Josh Heath picked up an assist.
"Dominic is a leader," Parsons said of Tiberii. "He's out there and he wants to win. He's not a complainer; he's the kind of kid who wants the ball and to make things happen. One hundred percent he's captain material."
A win over Nashoba Tech in its final regular season contest this Tuesday will give Essex Tech a perfect record in the Commonwealth Athletic Conference. From there it's on to the state vocational championship, then the Division 3 state playoffs.