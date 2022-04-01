BOSTON — They were all captains of their respective hockey teams this past winter for a reason.
Jamie DuPont of the Beverly High girls team, Jonathan Daley of Essex Tech, Seamus Heney of Hamilton-Wenham Regional, and Jake Desmarais of St. Mary’s of Lynn led their respective clubs with their scoring prowess, minute-munching ability and all-around leadership skills. Thursday night, each of these seniors were honored with an award that is given to only a select few in Massachusetts high school hockey for those very same traits they each possess in droves.
DuPont, Daley, Heney and Desmarais were four of 29 hockey playing student-athletes who were feted at the TD Garden with Boston Bruins MIAA Sportsmanship Awards. One representative is chosen from high school hockey leagues from around the state, with each nominee chosen for exemplifying commitment to sportsmanship, teamwork, and dedication, both on and off the ice.
They had a chance to meet Hockey Hall of Famer and Bruins President Cam Neely before the game, sat in the stands to watch the Bruins wipe out the New Jersey Devils, 8-1, and were all recognized between the second and third period for their accomplishments.
“It’s an unbelievable honor,” said the 18-year-old DuPont, who will continue her hockey career at the University of New England beginning this fall. “Knowing that there are so few people picked for it make it really special ... especially when you’re being recognized by the Bruins. It’s cool knowing you’re thought of this way.”
DuPont, recently named The Salem News Girls Hockey Player of the Year for 2021-22, is a two-time captain for the Panthers who led the team in scoring this winter with a career high 33 points (15 goals, 18 assists). She also strapped on the goalie pads when her team needed someone to tend the net for three games and went 2-0-1, stopping 57 of 62 shots. She has won the Northeastern Hockey League’s MVP for the last two seasons.
DuPont graduates high school with 42 goals and 80 total points. She is also Beverly High’s nominee for this year’s Salem News Student-Athlete Award and carries an outstanding 4.75 grade point average.
A first line right wing for Essex Tech, Daley was the team’s top facilitator, leading the club with 19 assists. He was also second in total points (25) and earned Commonwealth Athletic Conference all-star accolades. The 12th grader from Salem had a fine career in Blue, White and Green, finishing with 15-37-52 totals, and helped guide his team to its best ever season (16-4-3) and a league championship.
“We had an amazing season,” said Daley. “It was such a special team, where everyone came together: the veterans, some young freshmen who really contributed ... we had all the key components that make up a great team.”
Head coach Mark Leonard of Essex Tech and his son, Hawks freshman center Brady Leonard, were there last night as well to see Daley get honored.
“It was an honor to be chosen for this,” said Daley.
A formidable force on the Hamilton-Wenham blue line, Heney could get it done in all three zones. His size and physicality, paired with strong skating and fine stick skills, resulted in him contributing 10 assists for the Division 4 playoff squad (12-9-0).
“There are a lot of guys on our team who could’ve won this award, so the fact that I was chosen is a really big deal for me. I’m honored,” said Heney, who was chosen out of the Cape Ann League.
“We had such a great group of guys this season, and how it played out — especially after last season being cut essentially in half because of Covid-19 — it made what we accomplished this season that much more meaningful. I’m really grateful for this opportunity.”
Desmarais, a 17-year-old from Nahant, was a monster on the blue line for St. Mary’s this season. Chosen from the Catholic Central League Large, he put up eight goals and 16 assists for the Spartans and guided them into the Division 1 state tournament, finishing with an 11-8-5 record.
“This is pretty awesome,” Desmarais said of the Sportsmanship Award. “I want to thank my athletic director (Jeff Newhall) and other people at my school that pushed me to be the best kid I could be on and off the ice and be a good leader.”
All four enjoyed Boston’s blowout win Thursday night, for which they received two tickets. Ironically, they all have different Bruins they list as their favorite: DuPont likes both Jake DeBrusk and Charlie Coyle; Daley’s favorite is Brad Marchand; Heney prefers fellow defenseman Charlie McAvoy; and Desmarais “loves the grit” in scrappy forward Trent Frederic’s game.
