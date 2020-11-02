DuPont's two goals give Beverly field hockey first win of season 

PEABODY — Persistence sometimes goes for naught. But when it does pay off, the fruits of that labor are especially sweet.
"We've worked so hard to score goals this season, and to see us finally get some is so fulfilling," said Beverly High junior Jamie DuPont, whose two second half scores enabled the Beverly High field hockey team to win its first game of the season, a 2-1 triumph over host Peabody at a very windy and cold Coley Lee Field Monday afternoon.
"It's something we've been working on all season long," continued DuPont, "so for it to all fall into place, it feels so good."
Beverly had scored just two goals over its first six games, but doubled that season output Monday thanks to DuPont, who now has three of her team's four tallies.
"It's a great feeling," added Beverly senior captain and goaltender Julia Otterbein, who finished with 10 saves in the Panthers' cage.
The two Northeastern Conference rivals had battled to a scoreless tie in Beverly a week-and-a-half ago, and they were again knotted at 0-0 at halftime Monday. But it didn't take DuPont long to change that after the break.
Moved up to the forward line by Panthers (1-5-1) head coach Trish Murphy, DuPont was awarded a penalty stroke just 2 minutes and 10 seconds into the third period. Her hard, accurate shot was gobbled up by Peabody senior captain Sydney Branga, however, to keep the game tied.
But just 14 seconds later, DuPont pounced on a rebound that came off of Branga's pads, dove forward and knocked the ball into the Tanners' cage for a 1-0 Beverly lead.
"That goal was a testament to her character, especially after her penalty stroke was stopped," Murphy said of DuPont. "She just doesn't stop. I'm really proud of her."
"Their whole team seemed like they shot the ball at the same time," noted Peabody (1-3-1) head coach Tawny Palmieri. "Sydney was able to make the first save, but DuPont got their quick to knock it home from there."
DuPont then doubled the visitors' lead early in the fourth quarter. Starting with a pass from freshman Lily Shea to sophomore Noelle McLane, the latter led DuPont towards the Peabody net with a perfect through pass, and her shot was clean and true into the back of the net.
"Some great passing set that one up," said DuPont.
Peabody would not quit, however, and came back less than two minutes later when junior Bella DiCiccio assisted on classmate Jackie Scopa's long shot out front that went through traffic and into the Beverly cage. It was Scopa's team-leding third goal this fall.
That, however, was as close as the Tanners would get.
Branga was again solid in net for Peabody, finishing with 11 saves.
"What I said to my team (after the game), said Palmieri, "is that the difference between winning and losing always comes down to who capitalizes on the opportunities you get. Beverly did today; we need to find a way to capitalize more. The shots were almost even and no one really dominated one half or the other, so we just need to capitalize on our opportunities.
"Still, watching the skills of our girls and how much they've improved in one season is crazy. They've been very impressive."
The Tanners, who will host Saugus Tuesday (5:30 p.m.) in their Senior Game, got excellent efforts from sophomore Siobhan Smith, who controlled the ball well and moved it smartly, as well as senior midfielder Sophie Izzo, and junior Gina Terrazzano and DiCiccio up front.
Beverly, which meets unbeaten Masconomet Thursday (3:30 p.m.), saw terrific performances from junior Kate Kelsey and freshman Ella Maloblocki on defense, as well as sophomore forward Kyla Perron.
Otterbein noted that her fellow senior co-captain, Annie Curtin, starred on defense as well after missing the last few contests due to an injury.
"I was glad to see that we played as a team right from the start, which definitely helped our momentum as the game went on," said Murphy. "We're moving in the right direction as the season goes on."