Every high school basketball season seems to see a new set of individuals etch their names among their program’s all-time great scorers by surpassing 1,000 career points. But heading into the 2021-22 campaign, that accomplishment hadn’t been done at Bishop Fenwick in over a decade.
That lengthy streak was snapped when Crusaders’ senior captain Olivia Found reached the milestone with a driving layup against Beverly in early January.
“It was in the fourth quarter, so it was kind of a relief when I finally hit it,” recalled Found, who played two years at Matignon before transferring to Fenwick for her final two seasons. She finished her high school career with 1,142 points.
“As a point guard, I’ve have always played pass first. So reaching 1,000 points seemed like it was going to be extra tough for me. It’s something I’m really proud of,” she added.
Two months later, she was joined in the 1,000 Point Club by another Fenwick standout.
Jason Romans became the 10th Fenwick boy to hit 1000 career points with a similar take inside during a Division 3 playoff setback at New Mission.
Regardless of a particular school’s hoop history, reaching 1,000 points is not a particularly common feat. Having two players from the same graduating class of the same school do so in the same year? That’s almost unheard of.
Found and Romans become the 15th and 16th Fenwick athletes to surpass 1,000 career points and first since Amy Pelletier did so in 2011.
“Someone told me Olivia was a couple of points away early in the season,” said Romans. “We had practice, so we didn’t get to go to the game (when Found reached 1,000 points). I thought that she was going to be the only one to do it, because when she got it I was a little over 200 points (away). Now that it’s settled, in it feels unbelievable that I was able to get my name on that short list of players to score 1,000 points at Fenwick.”
Multi-talented duo
For Romans, scoring was always something he could do when called upon or when his team needed an offensive lift. He’s a gifted shooter and terrific finisher inside. But just like Found, putting the ball in the basket isn’t what defined him as a player.
In his four seasons under head coach Kevin Moran, Romans shined as an intelligent facilitator, strong rebounder and lockdown defender capable of jumping the passing lanes or poking an opponents’ dribble free to get his team out in transition. The 6-foot-2 floor general led his team in rebounds (8.1 per game), assists (nearly 6 per game) and steals (nearly 5 per game) this winter.
“Jason has started every game since his freshman season,” said Moran. “What separates Jason in today’s high school game is that he’s multi-skilled on defense, scoring, steals and assists. He has been an absolute pleasure to coach.”
Found also displayed a keen knack for finding the open teammate and getting others involved, all while serving as head coach Adam DeBaggis’ top on-ball defender. She averaged nearly five steals per game this past season and always seemed to be in the right spot at the right time.
“Her instincts are unbelievable and she’s really sneaky fast and quick,” said DeBaggis. “She has a great touch with shooting and finishing inside, finishing with different angles. She only scored about 13.5 points per game this year, but she could score 20 per game if she wanted to. So to be more of a facilitator and score that many points ... that’s special.”
“(Jason and I) have a pretty similar game,” added Found. “What impressed me most about his game is his passing and defense, so it’s cool that he was able to score 1,000.”
A new chapter
Both Found and Romans played nearly every minute of every game for their teams. Ironically, both also suffered injuries the night they reached 1,000 points; Found hurt her foot and went on to miss seven regular season games, while Romans battled significant leg cramps in his team’s season-ending setback and still nearly willed them to victory when he returned to the court in the final minutes.
That ‘leave it all on the court’ mentality and leadership-driven tendencies is what made both players such special talents at Fenwick, and it’s what will undoubtedly carry them to ongoing success at the collegiate level moving forward.
“The thing that impressed me most with Olivia was how she grew as a leader,” said DeBaggis. “She’s really a quiet girl that this year kind of came into her own as a person who led with her voice, especially. Even when she was out with the foot injury, she was so active from the bench; that’s the thing that’s impressed me most.”
Found is already committed to Division 2 Assumption College, while Romans is leaning towards Division 3 Curry. Both are excited to get started, but with recent MIAA playoff losses still fresh on their minds, leaving their Crusader teammates and coaches behind is not something they take lightly.
“I’m excited to play at the next level while making friends and being part of a team,” said Found, “(but) I’ll miss my (high school) teammates the most. They’re supportive, kind, hard working and a fun group of girls that I’m so grateful to have been a part of.”
Romans echoed those sentiments and said he’ll be excited to see what Found accomplishes at the next level.
“I’m really impressed with Olivia’s game because she tries to get her teammates involved to win,” said Romans. “She always makes the right play; she can make some big time shots for her team. I can’t wait to read about her at Assumption.”
BISHOP FENWICK ALL-TIME 1,000 POINT SCORERS
Graduating Class Name Points
1971 John Murphy 1,081 pts
1975 Tom Konevich 1,108 pts
1977 Cindy Mulica 1,079 pts
1979 Brody Broughton 1,205 pts
1987 Rob Peachey 1,052 pts
1990 Gina Marcinkowski 1,316 pts
1992 Casey Arena 2,166 pts
1998 Sean Connolly 2,473 pts
2000 Bill Mandell 1,237 pts
2003 Kerri Burke 1,761 pts
2007 Ryan Sasso 1,320 pts
2009 Nolan DiPanfilo 1,085 pts
2009 Mike Clifford 1,707 pts
2011 Amy Pellitier 1,219 pts
2022 Olivia Found 1,142
2022 Jason Romans 1,004