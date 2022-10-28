Their teammates refer to them as ‘Shemma’.
Shea Nemeskal and Emma Eagan have formed an outstanding 1-2 punch for the Danvers High girls cross country team. They first started making noise last fall after Nemeskal — who had previously played soccer — joined the program and started putting up fast times, much to the delight of her friend Eagan, a four-year, three-season track star for the Falcons.
After finishing fifth (Nemeskal) and sixth (Eagan) at the 2021 Northeastern Conference championships, the pair are hoping to improve their teams and help their squad up the leaderboard at this Saturday’s championships at Stage Fort Park in Gloucester (9 a.m.).
“We like the hills at Stagefort and hopefully will have a good race,” said Eagan, whose favorite event both indoors and in spring track in the 2-mile. “I love having Shea on the team because she’s my biggest motivator. She makes me want to show up and push myself to achieve things I don’t think I’m capable of doing.”
Danvers head coach Jeff Bartlett said it’s enjoyable to coach the two All-State qualifiers from a year ago for the simple fact that they work so well off each other on and off the cross country course.
“It’s hard to describe the bond that exists between two runners who run mile after mile together, but it’s that bond which creates the support and consistency needed to excel in this sport,” Bartlett said. “It can be isolating to be a No. 1 runner on a team, both from training and a support perspective, but Emma and Shea don’t have to worry about that or deal with any race day pressures alone. They both have their individual strengths, but race together.”
Sometimes Eagan finishes first in dual meet races; other times it’s Nemeskal. But whatever the order is on a particular day, the two Division 4 standouts are always incredibly close, pushing each other to run faster.
In last week’s meet with Swampscott, Eagan won the race in 18:31 followed by Nemeskal, who was right on her heals in 18:32. Their top performances powered the Falcons to a 25-30 victory.
The two turned in their personal best 5K performances of the season this past weekend at the 16-team MSTCA Dick Atkinson Invitational on a fast, flat course in Westfield, with Nemeskal placing fourth (19:33) and Eagan sixth (19:59).
“We always push each other,” said Nemeskal. “Emma is my biggest competition, but also my biggest supporter.
“It really helps to have somebody that runs similar times to train with, practice, and run races with. I’m so glad I (switched from soccer to cross country) because I love the environment and different courses.”
Nobody was happier to welcome Nemeskal to the squad than Eagan, because she now had a buddy to challenge her. The girls got together for workouts this summer and ran as a group at the Louise Rossetti 5K in Beverly.
“I like to run the 2-mile in spring track,” said Nemeskal, who plays hockey for the co-op Beverly team in the winter. “I really prefer cross country, though, because of the different terrain on the courses we run.”
“You have to have a strong team behind you to win meets, and this season we’ve got Arianna McNulty as our third girl,” added Eagan. “She’s a couple of spots behind us, and then there’s a group running similar times. Everyone puts in the work and we all support each other.”
Eagan definitely wants to continue her running career in college; Nemeskal said she might run at the next level, too, and is looking to go to an academically challenging college.
“They work so well together every day in practice,” said Bartlett. “It’s rare for either to have an off day, and if that does happen the other one is there to help out. When the gun goes off you know what type of performance they’re going to have, and others take their cues from what they see Shea and Emma do.
“They lead by example in practice, and in the hallways of Danvers High School, and are well-respected students who are also heavily involved in other activities like DECA. They are doing some great work through those clubs in addition to being stellar students.”
Contact Jean DePlacido @JeanDePlacidoSN
