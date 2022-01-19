DANVERS — Another day, another victory for the St. John’s Prep wrestling team.
Hosting Catholic Conference rival Xaverian in a duel meet at Mahoney Wellness Center on Wednesday, the Eagles made quick work of their opponent en route to a convincing 57-18 decision.
Braedon Goes (106 pounds), Alex Schaeublin (113), Elias Hajali (120), Tyler Knox (126), Adam Schaeublin (132), Victor Mejias (138), Rawson Iwanicki (152), Zach Richardson (182), Jack Blizard (220) and Charlie Smith (285) were all victorious on the evening as veteran head coach Manny Costa’s group improved to an impressive 24-0 on the season.
“We’re wrestling well. We’re pretty consistent and we have our guys that wrestle all year that have done well and other guys that are just seasonal wrestlers that are wrestling really well,” said Costa. “We’re in a position where I think we should be right now. We’ll see more on Saturday, we have the returning state champs from Rhode Island (Mount Hope) coming here so hopefully we keep it going.”
Prior to Wednesday’s dominant triumph, Costa was presented with a special plaque to honor his recent milestone of surpassing 800 career wins. Costa has accomplished the feat over the course of a 32-year run with the Eagles, and he credited all of his former athletes for helping him reach that lofty mark.
“Leading up to it you start thinking about all of the other teams and all the other guys that have wrestled for you,” explained Costa. “You start hearing from them, they start texting you, calling you, and it’s nice to be able to think back to when those guys were on the mat for you and winning matches. We’ve been fortunate to have guys that have really worked hard for me for 32 years and it shows on the mat.”
Costa isn’t the only member of the Eagles’ wrestling squad to recently secure a significant milestone. The junior Iwanicki — whose win on Wednesday put him at a perfect 31-0 on the year — reached 100 career wins last week despite limited opportunities during a COVID-19 shortened campaign a year ago.
Iwanicki has been incredible consistent during his high school tenure, and continues to improve each time out on the mat.
“It’s a good accomplishment to have; I was looking forward to (hitting 100 career wins) my sophomore year, but it felt pretty good this year to hit it at Woburn,” said Iwanicki, who recorded his 30th pin in 31 tries on Wednesday.
“It’s a great achievement and it’s something I’ve always thought of since I was younger. So it was a good feeling to see that number.”
Costa says Iwanicki is at the top of his game this winter after getting plenty of reps in during the offseason to fine tune his skillset.
“We really worked on his top game in the offseason and it’s showing because he’s getting a lot more pins this year,” said Costa. “He’s excited to be looking for back points now as opposed to just taking guys down, so that’s been his jump from freshman and sophomore year to junior year. He’s consistently scoring back points every match and he’s pinned all but one of his opponents.”
While Iwanicki’s tremendous production has certainly stolen the show lately, it’s been a complete team effort for the undefeated Eagles. The team has veteran leadership and experience, and combines that with new talent and kids who want to work hard, learn and help contribute to the winning culture sustained for so long at the school.
Costa has been particularly impressed with Goes, a freshman, who’s shined in the lightweight class over the past two months.
“He has a winning record for us and has almost 20 wins, and he beat a couple of really solid wrestlers so far this year,” said Costa. “He’s consistent and he’s wrestling well, gaining confidence each time out.”
As the No. 1 ranked team in the state, St. John’s has rightfully set lofty goals for themselves once again this winter. The talent is there, the depth is there, the drive is there, and overall it’s a group that fully respects their head coach and wants to continue to pile up wins for him moving forward.
“Manny’s legit; he wants to win, wants the team to win, and he’s had an amazing team for 30-plus years,” said Iwanicki. “I think that he really is driving us in the right direction for all our goals. He’s had his eyes set on an achievement like that (the 800 wins) for a long time now and I’m happy for him to see him hit something like that. It’s a big deal; 800 is a big number and it’s just a good feeling for your coach to do something like that.”
For Costa and Co., the focus right now lies on the remaining slate ahead and putting themselves in position to perform at the highest level come states and all-state time. Beyond that, who knows what the future holds for the fearless leader, but Costa did admit that he wants to come back for another run next season at the very least.
“I haven’t really thought about it much to be honest,” said Costa. “I have a really good junior group so I’m looking forward to next season and we’ll see what happens from there.”
