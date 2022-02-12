MIDDLETON -- The 1st Lt. Derek Hines Memorial Game is always a special one for St. John's Prep hockey coaches and players.
The 14th annual contest, played Saturday against Hines' hometown Newburyport Clippers, remembered the former Eagles' (Class of 1999) and West Point hockey captain who was killed in Afghanistan while serving his country on September 1, 2005. Gone but never forgotten, Hines' legacy remains a big part of St. John's Prep hockey.
After listening to an emotional speech by his younger brother, Trevor Hines, in the locker room before game time, the Eagles -- wearing specially made green jerseys with gold trim and an Amy logo for the occasion -- went out and got two goals each from Jimmy Ayers and Jake Vana to defeat Newburyport, 7-2.
It was doubly special for head coach Kristian Hanson and his coaching staff: Scott Hennessey, Dave Hennessey and Jeff Tache, who earned their 200th win as a staff since taking over behind the Prep bench for the 2007-08 campaign.
"We drew momentum from the very emotional things Trevor said that put everything in perspective," said Hanson, whose team improved to 14-3. "It was a very moving speech.
Today is all about Derek and his sacrifice. We do this to honor him and his family. The last thing I want is to have it be about me."
The Essex Sports Center lobby was festive Saturday afternoon with red, white, and blue balloons, and in the rink itself a big picture of Hines was displayed with the words 'Never Forgotten'. Before the game began, Clipper captains Jonathan Groth and Max Puleo presented the Hines family with a framed photo. Their son began his hockey career with Newburyport Youth Hockey.
Eagles' captains Pierce Blaeser, Tommy Sarni, and Theo Vetere gave flowers to Mrs. Hines, a commemorative jersey, and a check for $13,540 to the First Lieutenant Derek Hines Soldiers Assistance Fund, which assists soldiers from Massachusetts who suffer severe injuries on active duty.
As for the contest itself, the Eagles took control early and never let up. They outshot the Clippers, 37-14, and right from the start goalie Jameson Brooks was under siege.
Ayers, a junior from Hamilton, took a pass from Sarni and broke in alone before lifting the puck over his shoulder before the game was a minute old.
"That's something we practice a lot, and when the defenseman made a mistake I was able to get by him," said Ayers, who recently won the team's skills competition as the fastest skater.
"The talk by Trevor (Hines) got us excited about getting going, and we followed through on the ice. This is always such a big game, and we feel we need to win it for the family. All of us go out and give our all, getting pucks to the net and burying our chances."
The Eagles added a shorthanded goal midway through the period when Vana stole the puck, made a nice move to get by a defenseman, broke in alone and scored. St. John's then broke the game open in the second period with three goals in four minutes; the prettiest of those was by Will Van Sicklin, who blasted a shot into the top right corner that Brooks had no chance to stop. Vana and Paul Santosuosso followed with tallies of their own.
The team's younger players saw most of the action in the final 15 minutes. Sophomore Cam Umlah made it 6-0 midway through the period, and Ayers finished it off after taking a perfect pass from Van Sicklin and beating Brooks glove side with a one timer.
"Ayers had those two big goals as well as a beautiful pass to set up another," said Hanson. "He has great speed and used it to get that first goal."
Groth had two pretty goals for the Clippers in the late going.
The Eagles used all three of their goalies, with senior Payton Palladino starting and saving all four shots he faced over a period-and-a-half. Freshman Luke Quinn had a pair of saves in his 14 minutes of action, and junior Brian Cronin stopped six of the eight shots he saw.
Hanson said he was pleased for his staff, who have been together for 15 years and deserve recognition. Having the milestone come in such a special game makes it something they'll all remember.
"It's rare for any staff to stay together for such a long time, and I've been with Jeff Tache even longer because we coached at Salem High for seven years (and won 79 games there)," said Hanson, a former St. John's Prep star from 1991-94. "They're all highly dedicated, and having this happen in the Hines Game is something we won't forget.
"The most important thing is watching the kids succeed and reach their goals, not about us coaches. This is a special team this season, a great group of kids."
St. John's Prep 7, Newburyport 2
14th annual 1st Lt. Derek Hines Memorial Game
at Essex Sports Center, Middleton
Newburyport;0;0;2;2
St. John's Prep;2;3;2;7
First period: SJP, Jimmy Ayers (un), :53; SJP, Jake Vana (Aidan Holland), shg, 7:12.
Second period: SJP, Will Van Sicklin (Ayers, Ben McGilvray), 4:12; SJP, Vana (Christian Rosa, Holland), 6:10; SJP, Peter Santasuosso (Joe Melanson, Jeff Melanson), 8:01.
Third period: SJP, Cam Umlah (Rosa, Vana), 7:23; N, Jonathan Groth (Kane Brennan, Jameson Brooks), ppg, 10:12; SJP, Ayers (Van Sicklin, McGilvray), 12:01; N, Groth (Brennan), 14:31.
Saves: N, Brooks 30; Payton Palladino 4, Luke Quinn 2, Brian Cronin 6.
Records: SJP, 14-3; N, 8-7-2.
