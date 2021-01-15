St. John's Prep has seen nine student-athletes make their college commitments official over the last month in the NCAA's early singing period. Some of them have known their college destinations for a while and some decided relatively recently, but each has enjoyed tremendous success as an Eagle.\
"These signings are a testament to all of the time, energy and effort that our guys have put in over the years. We congratulate them and wish them all the best,” AD Jameson Pelkey said.
Losing the 2020 season didn't hurt the college prospects on the Eagles baseball squad. Pitcher Sam Belliveau from Wenham signed with UMass Amherst, Danvers native and infielder DJ Pacheco is off to Richmond and infielder Pat D'Amico from Lynnfield will head to Seton Hall.
Prep coach Danny Letarte is thrilled for his newest three Division 1 signees.
"Sam is a tireless worker and I'm so excited to see what his senior year at the Prep brings. DJ is a very good athlete with gap-to-gap power that can play any position. Pat has all the tools in the shed: His potential is unlimited," Letarte said. "We're really excited for all three guys."
Two more Division 1 runners from the Prep's state championship cross country team signed as well. Georgetown native Noah Mooney will run at Northeastern and Lynn's George Nikolakopoulos will run for Bucknell University. They both helped the Eagles win the traditional Division 1 state title in 2019 as well as the 2020 Mass State Track Coaches Association Cup.
Mooney ran an 11:03 in the 2-mile as a freshman and improved all the way to 9:28 last winter. "He understood early on that there are no shortcuts in our sport," said Prep distance coach Zach Lankow. "He had dedication and patience. He’s been a conscientious teammate and student of the sport—always willing to talk with less-experienced guys on the team about preparation and strategy. Northeastern is adding a phenomenal athlete, but an even better young man to their roster."
Nikolakopoulos finished eighth in New England in the 2-mile as a sophomore and has overcome injuries to continuously improve in his high school career.
"He's a fierce and dedicated athlete," Lankow said. "He is the epitome of resilience in the face of adversity. Bucknell is adding one of the toughest athletes and mentally sharp individuals I’ve had the pleasure of coaching."
St. John's lacrosse squad also has three impressive commitments: Michael Kelly from Marbehead is headed to Princeton, Graham Tyson is off to Bryant and Nahant's Kaden Quirk (a goalie) will play at St. John's University.
Coach John Pynchon is happy to see success for his talented trio.
"Michael has the athletic ability, skill set and mental toughness to be a dominant player at the Division 1 level; Graham is one of the best face-off men in the state. He is quick, physically dominant and has worked incredibly hard to become a true tactician at the face-off dot; Kaden is an outstanding goalie. Through years of practice, he has demonstrated excellent fundamental skills both in the net and in the clearing game. In addition to his technical skills, Kaden plays the game with a spirit that inspires his teammates and demonstrates his true passion for the game," Pynchon said.
The Prep's two-time defending Super Bowl champion football team also had an official signee with Collin Taylor inking his NLI to play at Princeton University. The 6-foot-5 defensive end contributed to both Division 1 titles and he and his teammates are hoping to be on the field next month.
"Collin will graduate as a three-year starter for us at defensive end and represents one of the very best pass rushers we have ever had here at St. John’s Prep. He is a very athletic player. He is tall and lean and runs very well for someone his size," head coach Brian St. Pierre said. "Collin has a strong work ethic, plays with a non-stop motor and is very cerebral as well. Great leader. Great teammate. Princeton is a perfect fit for him both as a player and, more importantly, as a student. He will thrive there, just as he did here. It has been a privilege to coach him."
