Eagles drop double OT heartbreaker to BC High 

DANVERS — Just when it appeared the St. John's Prep football team was going to pull out a victory over Catholic Conference rival BC High, 38 seconds proved to be enough for the visitors to force overtime.
This Saturday afternoon contest took two OT's to determine the winner, and St. John's came away the tough luck loser, 37-35, when BC High's Ben Evee caught quarterback Bobby Wiesenhahn's two-point conversion pass for the deciding points.
The game had a little of everything, including big defensive stops and goal line stands. But mistakes proved costly for a young, inexperienced Prep team that was missing seven would-be starters.
I told the team I'm proud of the way they fought back," said St. John's Prep (1-1) head coach Brian St. Pierre. "We showed mental toughness and did a lot of good things, but also made more mistakes than we have in the last two seasons combined.
"We're growing and have to learn to put teams away," he continued. "We had the lead late (21-15) but couldn't hold it after giving away a long kickoff return. We have so many starters going both ways that we got worn down. I know they were tired, too, but we had a couple of chances early to extend our lead when we were up (14-9) and didn't."
Junior tailback James Guy, a workhorse with 134 yards on 27 carries and a pair of touchdowns, staked his team to a six-point lead in the final minute of regulation when he broke loose to a 23-yard TD romp, and sophomore Lucas Verrier kicked the extra point. But the visitors from Dorchester fought back behind Wiesenhahn, who found his favorite receiver Mike Mullally in the end zone with one tick left on the clock. Mullally spiked the ball in celebration, moving his team back with the PAT attempt, and it was no good.
The visitors went first from the 10-yard line in overtime, and Wiesenhahn fired a strike to Louis Timmons for a 5-yard score before finding him again for the conversion. The Prep responded on a Victor Harrington to Jesse Ofurie TD connection in the left corner, and that combination worked again for a two-point grab to knot it up at 29-all.
In the second OT, the home team scored when Harrington threw a 9-yard pass to Jackson Delaney, then went in from a yard out on the keeper. But the two-point conversion pass failed. BC High had a happy bus ride home when Wiesenhahn scurried back to retrieve an errant snap from center and on the next play hit Brody Rice for a 15-yard TD. Evee was wide open in the end zone on the two-point conversion pass.
"Our defense played well," said St. Pierre. "Collin always brings it, and Smith (right guard/defensive end) did a great job coming back after not playing since freshman year. Guy ran hard, and Ofurie and Delaney had some nice plays"
Trailing 9-0, the Eagles got on the scoreboard thanks to a 66-yard touchdown catch from Delaney, then Guy scored from a yard out to begin the second half (keyed by a 42-yard Ofurie catch).
Collin Taylor, Brett Smith, Dylan Roberts and Dylan Wodarski all had sacks of Wiesenhahn, with Wodarski's coming on fourth down in the red zone.
It doesn't get any easier for St. John's, which is scheduled to play at Catholic Memorial next Saturday. The host Knights will be looking to avenge two Super Bowl losses to the Eagles in both 2018 and '19.
BC High 37, St. John's Prep 35 (2 OT)
at Glatz Field, Danvers
BC High (1-1) 0 9 0 12 8 8 — 37
St. John's Prep (1-0) 0 7 7 7 8 6 — 35
BCH-Safety, Prep QB Victor Harrington tackled in end zone
BCH-Pat Gill 43 INT return (Jon Shea kick)
SJP-Jackson Delaney 66 pass from Harrington (Lucas Verrier kick)
SJP-James Guy 1 run (Verrier kick)
BCH-Brody Rice 1 run (pass failed)
SJP-Guy 23 run (Verrier kick)
BCH-Mike Mullally 3 pass from Bobby Wiesenhahn (kick failed)
BCH-Louis Timmons 10 pass from Wiesenhahn (Timmons pass from Wiesenhahn)
SJP-Jesse Ofurie 5 pass from Harrington (Ofurie pass from Harrington)
SJP-Harrington 1 run (pass failed)
BCH-Rice pass from Wiesenhahn (Ben Evee pass from Wiesenhahn)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING: BC High — Brody Rice 15-34, Ian McGowan 1-(-4), Mike Mullally 1-(-4), Bobby Wiesenhahn 5-(-28); St. John's Prep — James Guy 27-134, Ryan Grenier 3-26.
PASSING: BC High — Wiesenhahn 21-33-247-3-2; St. John's Prep — Victor Harrington 15-26-228-2-2.
RECEIVING: BC High — Mike Mullally 9-117, Louis Timmons 7.-87, Brody Rice 1-15, Ben Larnard 2-12, Pat Gill 1-10, Ben Evee 1-5; St. John's Prep — Jackson Delaney 7-141, Jesse Ofurie 5-71, Grady McGowan 1-9, Lucas Verrier 1-7.