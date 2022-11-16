The St. John’s Prep soccer team has played a ton of great teams this fall: Silver Lake, Masconomet, Longmeadow, Needham ... the list goes on.
But of all the squads the Eagles have faced, head coach Dave Crowell believes St. John’s Shrewsbury poses the biggest challenge. The two rivals squared off twice during the regular season, with the Pioneers handing the Eagles (20-0-1) their only blemish of the year with a 1-1 draw back in September. St. John’s Prep won the other meeting, 1-0.
With the stakes that much higher in the Division 1 state tournament, St. John’s Prep will have to be on their A-game once again when they take on St. John’s Shrewsbury for a third time this fall in Wednesday’s state semifinal match at Woburn High (4 p.m.).
“I think they’re the best team we’ve played all year,” said Crowell. “It’s going to be a tight game, decided by a goal. It’s going to come down to how we can execute on our dead ball situations, corners and free kicks, and we’ll have to defend as well, which we’ve done all year.”
Defend they have. Thanks to the terrific work from senior captain Will Minor and backline mates Ross O’Brien and Jeffrey Lopez, among others, St. John’s Prep has allowed just seven goals all year. Keeper Yianni Andrikopoulos is perhaps the top player at his position in the area, earning Catholic Conference Player of the Year honors and recording a ridiculous 14 shutouts thus far.
Andrikopoulos is nothing short of a weapon in net, consistently making intelligent decisions and athletic saves at key moments.
On the other side, the Eagles boast a potent and balanced attack. Senior standout Callum Rigby, whom Crowell has referred to as the best player on the field at any given time, leads the charge with 12 goals and five assists. Danvers native Chance Prouty (10 goals, 8 assists) as well as Graham Kramer (11 goals, 4 assists), Alex Borkland (8 goals, 3 assists) and Aithan Bezanson (6 goals, 3 assists) are all capable of ripping the twine or dishing off a textbook assist at any moment, too.
“We haven’t been shut out all year long and I believe it will take more than one goal to beat us,” said Crowell. “We have a lot of confidence but we know (Shrewsbury) is really good, too. We’re going to have to be at our best; can’t give up a goal like the other day (against Concord-Carlisle).”
If it’s one clear advantage that the Eagles do have, it’s their exceptional depth across the field. The aforementioned scoring leaders and starting defenders have unquestionably carried the team, but there’s also a slew of other guys who can step in and make an impact.
Senior Michael Bertinato, who had a beautiful assist in the win over Concord-Carlisle, is one of those guys.
“He gives us such a unique look off the bench,” said Crowell. “He’s so quick and draws all kinds of fouls, but his greatest strength is getting to the end line and turning defenders around. He’s been a big lift.”
Freshman Garrison Murphy has also been a welcome addition to the lineup. The first-year standout came up from JV for the playoff run and has scored two goals in the last three games, including the equalizer off Bertinato’s assist against C-C.
There’s also senior defender Ben Bailey, who was hurt earlier in the season but has returned at full strength for the stretch run. Starter Jake Vana is another guy that may not always find his way into the scoresheet, but does all the little things and intangibles in the midfield that are necessary to win games.
“If you’re not a soccer person you’re not going to recognize him out there. But both defensively and offensively, once he gets a hold of the ball nobody’s taking it away from him,” Crowell said of Vana, who has already won state championships with the Eagles lacrosse and hockey teams.
Shamus Flaherty, Jeffory Groth, Mark Ghiu and Tyler Schwalm are other rotational pieces who have made their mark on a consistent basis for St. John’s.
On the other side, St. John’s Shrewsbury obviously has an uber-talented starting 11 that’s ultimately led them to this point in the playoffs. But the Pioneers rarely make any subs, and Crowell is hoping that his team’s depth can wear them down over the course of an 80-minute game.
“They try to play the possession game like us, really strong attacking team and have scored a ton of goals,” said Crowell. “But where we have a big advantage over them is depth. Both times they played us they didn’t sub much at all and when I went down to see them play Sunday night they didn’t make a sub the entire game, outside of yellow cards. Our depth has been the difference in a lot of games and we’re looking for that again on Wednesday.”
In three playoff games thus far the third-seeded Eagles have beaten Beverly (6-0), Milford (1-0) and Concord-Carlisle (2-1). Second-seeded St. John’s Shrewsbury has topped Brookline (6-1), Central Catholic (3-2 in PKs) and Franklin (2-1).
Both teams have more than lived up their state ranking, and Wednesday’s clash has the makings of a down-to-the-wire battle between two confident and capable programs.
“The confidence is high and it should be, but (the boys) are not over-confident,” said Crowell. “It’s an experienced, veteran group (10 seniors on the team) and the senior leadership has been great. We’ve beaten this team, tied them at their place, so we know it’s going to take a special effort but we think we can do it.”
