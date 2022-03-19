MIDDLETON — This is it. One game left in the 2021-22 high school hockey season, where you either win the state championship or you finish in second place.
For the first time in three full years the Massachusetts state title games will be held at TD Garden in Boston on Sunday, with four boys games and two girls contests to be decided. The sixth and final of those is inarguably the most highly anticipated showdown as top ranked St. John's Prep (21-3) and No. 2 Xaverian (20-3) meet for the Division 1 state crown, with a 7:45 p.m. puck drop.
Led by senior captains Pierce Blaeser, linemate Tommy Sarni and defenseman Theo Vetere, the Eagles will be looking for their first state championship in seven years and their fourth crown overall. The Hawks of Xaverian, who split with St. John's Prep during the regular season, are angling for the program's first-ever hockey championship.
"We need every puzzle piece to fit to be perfect. We have a great group of guys ready to give it their all on Sunday," said Blaeser.
The two clubs mirror each other in many ways, relying on speed, depth and strong defense. St. John's has a slight edge in goals scored (100-92), while Xaverian has allowed one fewer goal (42) than the Prep (43). The Eagles are 7-0 in games decided by one goal; the Hawks check in at 7-2. St. John's won at Xaverian two months ago, 5-2, before the Hawks returned serve in a 2-0 shutout on the Prep's home ice, with goalie Brendan Flanagan stopping all 41 shots he saw.
Veteran St. John's Prep head coach Kristian Hanson, whose team will hold its last practice of the season Saturday as as a tune-up for Sunday's title tilt, said that a coin could've been flipped to determine the top seed ... that's how close he feels the two teams are.
"They beat us here on our home ice the last time we played," he said. "They won the (Catholic) Conference championship last year, won the league playoffs, and returned most of their guys.
"Realistically, they're probably the favorite Sunday in a lot of people's minds," Hanson continued. "Xaverian has great depth up front, four good lines, a great goaltender and defense. They're as good as any team we've seen all season. They're obviously a very dangerous opponent that we have a lot of respect for; we just hope we're prepared to give them a game."
Ten seniors will be playing their final games in a St. John's Prep hockey sweater Sunday: goaltender Payton Palladino, defensemen Michael Shyjan, Jeff Melanson, Tommy Tilas, Zack Raposa, Gar Rudnyai and Vetere, as well as forwards Joe Melanson, Pierce Blaeser and Sarni — in what is sure to be a loud and enthusiastic atmosphere at the Garden.
"We're so spoiled with all the support we have; it's ridiculous," admitted Sarni.
'There are no alternatives'
Both teams reached the finals by prevailing in double overtime of their respective semifinals. Xaverian had what seemed like a comfortable 4-1 lead over Arlington before the Spy Ponders pulled their goaltender for an extra skater and scored three times in a 94-second span to tie it up; the Hawks finally ended it on Jack Silva's one-timer in double OT.
In the other semifinal, it was St. John's Prep who was trailing BC High, 1-0, with under a minute to go when defenseman Aidan Holland wired a shot from the left point into the top corner of the BCH net, knotting things up. Christian Rosa then buried the game-winner 42 seconds into the second overtime on a sweet behind-the-net feed from Sarni.
"You find a way to win the hockey game," said Hanson, "whether it means killing a big penalty, coming back from a deficit or protecting a lead, because there are no alternatives. Failure is not an option. Against BC High, our guys found a way ... and we want to keep that same mentality for Sunday."
Vetere — who gave a locker room speech in between the second and third periods to remind his teammates they were playing for more than simply themselves, but also the Prep's hockey legacy and the school community as a whole — said it's the team's resourcefulness that allowed them to prevail in the end while not getting frustrated at their earlier inability to score in the semifinal.
"I could've told you we were a talented team from the first day of tryouts," he said, "but we might've lacked some of that grit that we need to take it as far as we have. The end of the season and especially in the playoffs — grinding it out against Braintree, the comeback win against BC High — has really shown that."
Execution a must
The Eagles haven't changed the style that brought them great success during the regular season — using their speed, forechecking and cycling to play down the other team's end as much as possible while closing gaps defensively and giving their foes little room to get shots off — and that hasn't changed during the playoffs. They don't plan from deviating from that mindset against the Hawks, either.
"We respect our opponent and try to recognize their tendencies, but still focus on what we want to do well," said Hanson.
His players agreed.
"The biggest thing for us will be our execution," Vetere said. "I think we hit 4-5 posts the last time we played them, so we need to be able to cash in when we have our chances while staying strong in our own end. We do those two things and we'll be in good shape."
"Their breakout is funny, where they float that far side winger. And their offensive zone play is great," added Sarni. "Our weak side winger will have to be in the slot picking up sticks. But as long as we have our forecheck going, we'll be fine."
Blaser said it's important to understand that anything can happen at any moment and nothing is guaranteed, pointing to the two semifinal showings as proof.
"So if we play our game — use our speed, get pucks on net — it will help our chances for success, "he said. "And don't worry about the quality shots; worry about the quantity. Get everything on net; rebounds are going to pop out."
Family matters
Aside from their obvious skill and success, Hanson said his favorite things about this year's team is "their work ethic, their chemistry, their willingness to accept roles, and their coachability. It's a really refreshing group."
Sarni admitted it's been hard getting to sleep ever since his team punched its ticket to the championship game, knowing he'll be skating on the same ice as Bruins he loved growing up such as Milan Lucic and Tim Thomas.
"Scoring a goal there is all you think about before going to bed," Sarni admitted. "But it really doesn't matter who scores for us as long as we get the job done. There's no hero ball on our side."
Blaeser, who said he tries to replicate the three-zone style of Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron, hopes to be celebrating a title on the ice with his brother (and linemate), junior left wing Cole Blaeser, as well as his cousin Jake Vana, a sophomore right wing who is tied for the team scoring lead with 26 points.
"My grandparents saw my uncles Jack and Bart win a title at the (old) Boston Garden for St. John's Prep in 1985, but my dad (Jack) graduated the year before. So Cole, Jake and I would love for the three of us to be able to win it this time and have my grandparents there," he said.
"I think my favorite story my grandfather tells is that one of my aunts, Carolyn (now with the married last name Huber) was only a few days old, but my grandmother brought her down into the locker room after they won the state championship and all the players were holding her and laughing and smiling.
"But we're not playing for ourselves," he added. "We're playing to win it for the whole team. That's what we've worked towards all season and why we're here."