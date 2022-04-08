DANVERS — Daggett Morse knew it was far from over. Like light years away from being over.
Hitting Boston traffic and arriving at the St. John’s Prep campus about a half-hour late Thursday evening, Morse’s Xaverian lacrosse team potted some timely goals and used aggressive defensive sticks to take a surprising lead into halftime against the defending state champion Eagles.
But Morse has been around the game long enough to know that a Prep offensive surge was coming and when that happens, it can be very, very difficult for any high school defense to stop.
“They force you to be so disciplined all the way through a possession,” Morse said of the Eagles, who scored seven straight goals between the third and fourth quarters to pull away from his Hawks, 13-8, on a cool night at Glatz Field.
“They can beat you in nine seconds, or they can take three-and-a-half minutes off the clock and beat you with just as good of a shot. It’s really tough for all six of your defensive guys — seven with your goalie— to make that many good decisions against them one after another. It wears on you.”
Senior captain Tommy Sarni was the Eagles’ top marksman, scoring four times and assisting on another. The Providence College-bound attackman has 11 goals and five assists in his team’s first three outings this spring.
Senior middie Charlie Wilmot and sophomore mid Jake Vana both added two goals while juniors Matt Morrow, Jimmy Ayers, Lucas Verrier and Will Sawyer, as well as senior Jackson Delaney, also ripped the Hawks’ twine.
“Xaverian did a great job; they were pressing us, caused a bunch of turnovers, and came in really well prepared,” said St. John’s Prep coach John Pynchon. “Three of our shots that sailed high (of their net), those go in and it’s a completely different game. But they didn’t, so it was great for us to see that all happen, then respond to that and not panic. There was a little bit of angst, but not much and they got back to business.”
St. John’s Prep (now 3-0) trailed by one at the break and, after Xaverian’s Ben Ryan scored his second of the evening a minute-and-a-half into the third period, fell behind, 7-5. From that point forward, the hosts produced six straight tallies by the end of the quarter — including three a 33-second span in the final minute — and added another by Vana for good measure early in the fourth.
What had been a two-goal deficit was suddenly a much more cozy five-goal lead (12-7) over their Catholic Conference rivals.
“We were pushing a lot of transition there and not rushing as many shots as we had in the first half,” said Pynchon.
Teddy Culliane was strong between the Prep pipes; the senior nabbed nine Xaverian shots. Chris Esposito won 13-of-24 draws, while defenders such as Tim Haarmann, Connor Kelly and long stick midfielder Luca Winter all rose up in the second half in shutdown roles, holding the Hawks to just two goals over the final 24 minutes while sliding much better as a defensive unit.
In addition to Ryan’s two goals, the Hawks (1-1) got three others from Cole Jette and one each from Will Souza, Kevin Parrish, and Fairfield University commit Jake Gilbert. Goalie Griffin Ready, a junior, stopped nine shots while facing double the shot attempts Cullinane did at the other end.
“A lot of our guys were up here last year when they beat us, 14-4, and that’s only because Coach Pynchon is a classy guy, because it easily could’ve been 44-4,” said Morse. “This one felt a lot different than that one; we’re making progress and know we can hang with the best team in the state. We’ll make some adjustments and know we’ll see them again at least once (May 3 in Westwood).
“Top to bottom, they’re just an unbelievable squad,” he added of St. John’s Prep. “For us it was good to come out and compete and not feel like we were hanging on by our fingernails.”
St. John’s Prep is back on the road next Tuesday, taking on BC High in Dorchester (5:45 p.m.) a Division 1 state title rematch from a year ago.
“It’s a win and a conference win, both of which are always good,” said Pynchon, “but we’ve got a lot to learn, a lot to get better at.”
