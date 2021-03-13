Eagles get the better of St. Mary's in season opener 

DANVERS — It was anything but ordinary.
As the state's two-time reigning Division 1 Super Bowl champions, the St. John's Prep football team opened its truncated season Friday night at Glatz Field on a balmy 54-degree March night. They met up with an opponent, St. Mary's of Lynn, that was put together a little over 48 hours before kickoff after both teams had their regularly scheduled openers cancelled because of COVID-19 concerns with their original foes. Apart from a grainy film, the Eagles knew virtually nothing about what the Spartans ran offensively.
There were only a smattering of fans in the stands and little noise made by them; just 45 players allowed to dress per team; and, quite honestly, the feel of a preseason game.
But make no mistake: this was actual, real, regular season high school football in Massachusetts, circa 2021, and St. John's took care of business in workmanlike fashion to prevail over a gritty Spartans squad, 26-7.
"It's weird," said head coach Brian St. Pierre of the game's atmosphere. "But we're just grateful to be playing."
Junior running back Ryan Grenier had 73 yards and a pair of scoring runs on eight carries for the winners, including a 43-yarder off a trap down the right sideline in the second quarter to make it 20-0. Backfield mate Max Laplante, a senior, added 53 yards of his own. (Standout junior tailback James Guy was dressed but did not play, resting up for next week's Catholic Conference opener vs. Xaverian).
New quarterback Victor Harrington, a junior transfer from Andover High, completed 6-of-9 passes for 74 yards, including a 12-yard slant for a touchdown to sophomore Jess OFurie (4 catches, 53 yards), before cramping up late in the first half and taking the rest of the night off.
Senior wideout Jackson Delaney also had a nice game offensively for St. John's, pulling in a game high six grabs for 62 yards. He also found the end zone, outjumping his man in 1-on-1 coverage for an 11-yard TD courtesy of a Jack Perry spiral.
The win was the 50th in St. Pierre's career, giving the Prep Hall of Famer and former NFL quarterback a .735 winning percentage (to go with back-to-back Division 1 Super Bowl titles) in his first 68 games as the Eagles' head coach.
"It was a bit like a preseason game where you show up and play and run your stuff," said St. Pierre, whose team had prepared to face Malden Catholic up until Wednesday, when that outing was scratched and St. Mary's, faced with a similar issue in its own opener with Bishop Fenwick, agreed to come over from Lynn to play.
"We're so young and inexperienced; we have miles to go," added St. Pierre. "It's a growing process. I'm glad we got every senior in the game for significant time, and got just about all 45 guys in. Going forward, though, now we have to go through the Catholic Conference, which is a beast every time out. There'll need to be a lot of teaching."
It was also, according to former St. John's Prep head coach and athletic director Jim O'Leary, the first time the two schools had played in football since the 1960s.
Between two players (Gus McGee and Joenel Aguero) who left the school to play football out of state, two other starters who opted out to concentrate on their respective spring sports and injuries to three or four other potential starters, the Eagles are more inexperienced than they've been for several seasons.
"Those (missing) guys are a huge void, guys we were counting on," said St. Pierre. "We're playing a lot of sophomores and juniors and they work really hard, but we're not as fast as I want to be, not as physical as I want to be. It's just funky right now."
Captain Collin Taylor had his usual monster game at defensive end, making life disruptive for the Spartans whenever possible. Teammate Matt Mitchell had an interception on the game's third play, leading to OFurie's touchdown catch, and senior Matt Loughlin came off the edge to record the game's only sack late in the third quarter, resulting in a 10-yard loss.
St. Mary's, a Division 7 team playing six divisions up, gave no quarter for the full 48 minutes. They gave St. John's some defensive looks that caused confusion at times and never deterred from its game plan to mix it up and get after it.
"I thought we played well and showed some good things," said one of the sport's good guys, St. Mary's head coach Sean Driscoll. "We'll definitely get better because of this game."
The Spartans averted a shutout with 18 seconds to play when David Brown Jr. got behind the Eagles' backup secondary and hauled in a 31-yard pass from quarterback Avi Barry.
St. John's Prep had 17 first downs to six for St. Mary's, half of those coming on their final drive.
"It was a rollercoaster week, so I'm happy that the kids got a chance to play," said St. Pierre. "These kids have had so much taken away from them (because of the pandemic), and it was good to see the weather goods cooperated for March tonight.
"It's not ideal circumstances," he added, "but it's ideal for what could've been."
St. John's Prep 26, St. Mary's Lynn 7
at Glatz Field, Danvers
St. Mary's Lynn (0-1) 0 0 0 7 — 7
St. John's Prep (1-0) 14 6 6 0 — 26
SJP-Jesse OFurie 12 pass from Victor Harrington (Max Rizza kick)
SJP-Ryan Grenier 1 run (Rizza kick)
SJP-Grenier 43 run (kick failed)
SJP-Jackson Delaney 11 pass from Jack Perry (kick failed)
SM-David Brown Jr. 31 pass from Ali Barry (Michael Anderson kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING: St. Mary's Lynn — Derek Coulanges 5-17, D.J. Clay 7-16, Ali Barry 11-13, David Brown Jr. 1-7, Sal Afflitto 3-4, Kevon Dulin 1-(-1), Billy Conigliaro 1-(-5); St. John's Prep — Ryan Grenier 8-73, Max Laplante 11-53, Matt Mitchell 3-18, Jesse OFurie 1-7, Jon Zion 4-5, Victor Harrington 1-(-5).
PASSING: St. Mary's Lynn — Barry 5-13-49-1-1; St. John's Prep — Harrington 6-9-74-1-0; Jack Perry 4-6-41-1-0; Garrett Dunn 2-2-25-0-0.
RECEIVING: St. Mary's Lynn — Brown Jr. 3-45, Afflitto 1-4; St. John's Prep — Jackson Delaney 6-62, OFurie 4-53, Lucas Verier 1-15, Tyee Ambrosh 1-10.
||||