Eagles get the jump on Xaverian, prevail in Super 8 opener 

FRAMINGHAM — Captain Jack, Webby and Noah the Stopper.
Sounds like it could be three characters that came out of the Marvel Universe. But in reality, it’s three key senior components on the St. John’s Prep hockey team who played starring roles in the Eagles’ latest blockbuster effort Wednesday night.
Team captain and defenseman Jack Gilligan as well as senior winger Ryan Webb had the goals while netminder Noah Dorsey-Sorofman finished with 25 saves as St. John’s Prep conquered Xaverian, 2-1, in their Super 8 playoff opener before a packed barn at Loring Arena.
“Everyone was focused on their job tonight shift by shift,” said Gilligan, the Salem native who rocketed home his fifth goal of the season on a second period power play. “We’d had a strong buildup coming into this game and wanted to keep that going — and we did, because everyone did their job.”
Dorsey-Sorofman, the Marblehead native who had 25 saves in his first Super 8 start, said a lot of the Eagles’ energy and involvement on this night came from Gilligan.
“GIlly had one of his best games of the year,” said Dorsey-Sorofman. “He’s one of those leaders who shows by example. He’ll do stuff out there on the ice and everyone will get behind him. He’s the guy who figures us up before games, too. Just a huge factor in our success.”
In defeating the Catholic Conference rivals for the third time this winter, fourth seeded St. John’s Prep (now 12-4-5) controlled much of the play with their speed and ability to keep the puck hemmed into the Hawks’ zone for long stretches.
“We work on that every day in practice. Many of our drills are geared around cycling the puck, keeping it low and looking for the guy cutting to the net,” head coach Kristian Hanson remarked. “It’s something we work on on a regular basis; Coach (Scott) Hentosh works it with our forwards religiously. It’s not by accident.”
Using that same team speed, St. John’s was able to get back defensively to prevent odd-man rushes and win races to the pucks in corners.
In their three meetings this season, St. John’s Prep has outscored the Hawks by a combined 10-2 and have accounted for three of their five losses. It was only the fourth time Xaverian was held to two goals or less in the 2019-20 campaign; the Eagles have shut them down three times.
“It was a great team win,” said Hanson.
After a scoreless first period, the Eagles cashed in at the 9-minute mark of the second. On their second power play of the game, they worked it around their umbrella and got the disc up to Gilligan in the high slot, just inside the blue line. He did not miss, unleashing a bullet from the top of the zone that went through both traffic and Harvey’s pads for a 1-0 lead. Jake DiNapoli, working the half-wall, and fellow blue liner Josiah Brown earned assists on the tally.
“That’s a good question,” Gilligan said when asked if he was shooting to score or create a rebound for one of his teammates. “I was shooting to get it through the traffic out front, get a puck on net. We needed a goal and I thought it was the best opportunity to get it through.”
Webb doubled the Prep’s lead at 2:55 of the third period, taking a Ryan Hart pass as the trailer, cutting in the slot and freezing Harvey before beating him through a screen low stick side.
“Webb was all over the ice tonight. He’s such a tremendous skater and leader,” said Hanson. “He’s physically tough, too. Webb does it all.”
Dorsey-Sorofman had to make a dozen of his 25 stops in the final period as Xaverian scrambled to dent the scoreboard. They beat him once, a rising shot from Ryan Pomposelli that tipped off the keeper’s glove and into the high netting with 91 seconds to go, but otherwise Dorsey-Sorofman held firm. He was especially resilient when his team was down two skaters for a minute and 17 seconds early in the third.
“Guys did a great job (on the PK),” he said. “We packed the box and that allowed me to see pucks and make the saves.”
Moving on in the winner’s bracket of the Super 8 tournament, St. John’s will now take on the winner of Thursday’s matchup between top seeded Arlington and No. 8 seed Framingham. The game will be played Sunday at either Stoneham Arena or Gallo Arena in Bourne (time TBA).
St. John’s Prep 2, Xaverian 1
Super 8 first round
at Loring Arena, Framingham
Xaverian 0 0 1 — 1
St. John’s Prep 0 1 1 — 2
First period: No scoring.
Second period: SJP, Jack Gilligan (Jake DiNapoli, Josiah Brown), ppg, 9:00.
Third period: SJP, Ryan Webb (Ryan Hart), 2:55; X, Ryan Pomposelli (Nolan Dion), 13:27.
Saves: X, Kyle Harvey 32; SJP, Noah Dorsey-Sorofman 25.
Records: SJP, 12-4-5; X, 13-5-4.
