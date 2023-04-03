Not many high school wrestlers in the country can match the sustained success of St. John’s Prep’s Tyler Knox.
Last weekend down in Virginia Beach, the senior superstar added to his impressive legacy by capturing his second straight National High School Coaches Association (NHSCA) national title. Knox won last year’s event at 120 pounds and moved up to 132 this year, yielding the same results.
In doing so, Knox became the first-ever Massachusetts wrestler to win multiple national crowns.
“It felt right that I capped my high school career off with a win on one of the biggest stages in high school wrestling,” said Knox, who will continue his career at Stanford University beginning in the fall. “To be the first Mass. wrestler to ever win two national titles feels amazing and I hope it inspires the younger generation of Massachusetts’ wrestlers that you don’t need to be from a ‘good’ wrestling state to be a top tier competitor.”
Knox’s six-match journey to the top of the podium was nothing short of spectacular. His first three wins came via pin, a 15-0 decision and another pin. That sent him comfortably into the quarterfinals where he earned a 10-0 victory over Rhode Island’s Myers Conventry, a New England champion.
Knox then took on Tennessee’s Ethan Linsey in the semifinals, cruising to a 5-0 win. And finally, in the championship round, Knox picked up a convincing 11-0 triumph over Maryland’s Jacob Brennaman.
Not only was it his second straight title, but Knox did not give up a single point for the second year in a row as well.
“I take pride in my defensive ability to not be able to get scored on,” he said.
“Each match Tyler scored within 10 seconds to take a lead, then scored back points on each opponent,” added Prep head coach Manny Costa. “Tyler has always been a hammer on top and he pins many of his opponents. This last year he has continued to gain confidence on his feet. His technique continues to improve and he’s never out of position.
“His biggest strength is his confidence in his ability and thirst to compete against the best in the country.”
While Knox unquestionably stole the show, he wasn’t the only St. John’s Prep representative to shine on the biggest of stages. A total of 11 Eagles competed at Nationals, with Rawson Iwanicki adding a third place finish at 152 pounds.
“Rawson was Rawson,” said Costa. “He won his first five matches all by bonus scores and dominated his way into the semifinals and All-American (status). Rawson is always aggressive and always looking to score.”
Iwanicki, a senior, wraps up his high school career with 137 straight victories in in-season matches.
Another Eagle, senior Alex Schaeublin, also earned All-American status with a seventh place finish at 113. He fell in the quarterfinals, 2-1, before securing his A-A honor with a 5-1 victory over Bubba Winn Brickton in his final match.
Also competing well for St. John’s was junior Marc Pineiro (3-2 at 195 pounds), sophomore Alex Bajoras (3-2 at 285), senior Elias Hajali (2-2 at 120), freshman Jimmy Lally (2-2 at 132) and junior Jayden D’Ambrosio (2-2 at 145). Sophomore Braedon Goes (113 pounds), junior Ryan DeSouza (145) and sophomore Angel Heredia (220) also performed well.
“Not many teams have three captains and all three have the success that these three had for a career, completing their careers on the podium at nationals and achieving All-American status,” said Costa. “These leaders won two dual meet state titles, three MIAA Division 1 state titles, two MIAA All-State titles, four Division 1 North sectional titles, a New England title and a New England runner-up.”
Contact Nick Giannino at NGiannino@Salemnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.