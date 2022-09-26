DANVERS — In a clash between two of the state's top boys soccer programs, St. John's Prep proved they are simply on another level at this point in the season.
Out of conference opponent Masconomet, which had yet to lose going into Monday's marquee matchup, held its own for the better part of the opening half. But the Eagles' depth and skill across the field ultimately wore the Chieftains down in a convincing 4-0 triumph on a sunny day at Glatz field.
Head coach Dave Crowell's group out-shot the Chieftains 13-3, had nine corner kicks to Masco's two, and visibly dominated the possession game. The Eagles thrived on set plays and were able to win a number of 50-50 balls in the middle of the pitch, creating a relentless attack that had a strong Masco defense on its heels all afternoon.
"You can see how well we're moving the ball; we're just trying to get fewer and fewer touches and the guys are making the right runs off the ball, particularly out to our wingers, and it's just bang, bang, bang through the center of the field," said Crowell, his team now 6-0-1. "I'm really happy with the way we played today. That was a good team, they were undefeated and had only given up two goals all year, so to put four on them was awesome."
In the early stages of the first half, Masco threatened numerous times and kept pace with the technically sound Eagles. It wasn't until about 20 minutes into action that the hosts started to take some control, with Jake Vana nearly opening the scoring with a well struck shot that sailed just over the cross bar.
Less than four minutes later the Prep was on the board, as Chance Prouty sent a pass into the box and Aithan Bezanson was there to head it home.
But perhaps the game's most important goal came just before the halftime whistle; Tyler Schwalm received a pass up the right wing and sent a low cross into the box that was punched home by Graham Kramer to double the Eagles' lead (2-0) going into the break.
"That was huge, especially because (Masco) was starting to cross in trying to put us under pressure and just one bounce could've turned that game around," said Vana, a junior. "For Graham scoring too, that gives him a ton of confidence. It just got the whole team fired up and gave us a two-goal lead which we felt like we needed."
"That one before the half was a foolish play by us; it should've never occurred and that's the lesson we learn," said Masco head coach Jared Scarpaci. "I told them there's under a minute left, we don't play balls in the middle of the field and that's why."
Nursing the two-goal advantage, the home team refused to let up as they took the field for the second half. Aithan Bezanson headed another goal home off a corner kick from Chance Prouty to make it 3-0 with 23 minutes left, and at that point it felt like the rest of the game would be nothing more than cosmetic.
Masco's Christian Shaffer, who played another very solid game, nearly put Masco on the board a bit later, but his free kick attempt was just a smidge too high. Prep's Callum Rigby then officially put the nail in the coffin by burying a direct kick from the left side near the corner flag. It seemed like an impossible angle, but Rigby confidently struck it home to the far post, top shelf.
"Someone in the crowd, one of my friends Cole, said top corner and I just saw the goalie off his line so I figured I might as well shoot it," said Rigby.
"He does it all the time," added Vana. "Callum's amazing; you watch him do stuff like that in practice and you're like, 'How can you possibly do that?'"
While the offense was firing on all cylinders, the Eagles' defense was just as impressive in Monday's victory. Jeffrey Lopez, Will Minor and Ross O'Brien all did a tremendous job attacking the ball, clearing it with efficiency and limiting the Chieftains' chances with regularity. It's something they've been doing all season, and it certainly hasn't gone unnoticed.
"As the Leominster coach said to me, 'You have three monsters back there and you can attack with seven,' and that's what we're trying to do," said Crowell. "We trust those guys completely and then behind them is (keeper) Yianni (Andrikopoulos). He didn't have to do much today but he's come up with the big saves when we needed them."
Alex Borkland also played an excellent game for the Eagles, while the entire varsity roster contributed at one point or another in the win.
For Masco, it's certainly a tough loss, but not one that will break them moving forward. The Chieftains remain unbeaten in league play and have a very talented group that's capable of continuing to pile up the wins as the season rolls on.
Goalie Marco Russo was particularly impressive in the setback, as were defenders Abdullah Merhi and Andrew Vonner, among others, especially considering the constant attack they faced all game.
"We had a game plan and I would not say we implemented it as well as we should have, but at the same time you have to give kudos to (St. John's) and I think we're going to learn from this," added Scarpaci. "I told them there's some things we did well and some things we have to work on, and we're going to get right back to work."