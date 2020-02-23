St. John’s Prep had high aspirations heading into this weekend’s Division 1 state wrestling championships — and Saturday afternoon at Methuen High, the Eagles delivered.
Led by first place finishes from Adam Schaeublin (106 pounds) and freshman Rawson Iwanicki (138), St. John’s Prep secured a second place finish in a field of 43 teams. The Eagles also had two individual second place finishes and a fourth place finish en route to their memorable day.
“It was awesome,” said head coach Manny Costa, whose team finished behind state champion Springfield Central. “After (Friday) we were in fourth place, so we made up some good ground and picked up a lot of points (Saturday). Springfield and us have always been back and fourth; we beat them last weekend in the Division 1 dual meet. They’re a tough team, but we’re very happy to be second.”
On his way to the top, Schaeublin topped Taunton’s James Collins (19-4), Framingham’s Nolan Zigmont (18-5), Springfield Central’s Daniel McLaughlin (via pin) and finally, Brookline’s Derek Torres in the finals (9-1).
Meanwhile, the first-year standout Iwanicki bested Marshfield’s Owen Badgio (tactical fall), Putnam’s Jason Cruz (14-2), St. John’s of Shrewsbury’s Justin Zannotti (12-1) and Newton South’s Adam Bernhardt in the finals (15-4). A year ago, Iwanicki placed third at Middle School Nationals for his weight class.
“Adam and Rawson both came to wrestle,” said Costa. “Rawson had bonus points in all four matches and he’s only a freshman. He’s been wrestling really well and had a great tournament.”
Earning runner-up status for the Eagles was both Nicholas Curley (113 lbs.) and Achilles Gikas (160). Gikas made it to the championship bout before falling to Andover’s Elias Maita in a tight 6-4 decision; the two grapplers were tied at 4-4 before Maita got the upper hand.
Curley also lost a close finals match, dropping a similar 6-4 decision to Chelmsford’s Evan Kinney, but turned in a tremendous weekend overall.
“We were hoping to get those four guys into the finals. They’ve been carrying us all year,” said Costa. “Obviously it’s very difficult at this level. But the guys really came through the second day, and getting five on the podium and four into the finals was awesome.”
The Eagles also got some much needed points from Owen Gaffney at 195 pounds, who grappled his way to fourth place. Overall, St. John’s Prep managed 117 points while Springfield Central had 173 points. Brookline was third with 109.5 points.
Next up is this weekend’s All-State Meet. “All five guys are going to have to step up and wrestle hard,” said Costa. “This is the top teams from all three levels, so they just have to be ready to wrestle every round. Hopefully if they can do what they have been doing all season, we should be in the mix again.”
Division 2
Danvers was the top local team in Milton with a strong eighth place performance among all Division 2 squads. The Falcons finished with 68 total points; Central Catholic won the meet with 118 points, followed by Nashoba (83) and Hingham (81.5). For Danvers, both Max Leete (126) and Russell Canova (182) showed up in a big way, repeating as state champions with impressive finals victories. Leete, who was named the Northeastern Conference Wrestler of the Year, topped Pembroke’s Ryan Parmenter, 6-5, to come out on top, while Canova pinned Lynnfield/North Reading’s Sean McCullough.
The Falcons also got a fifth place finish from Chad Abboud at 195, beating Andover’s Jack Carbone 1-0 in his last bout.
Masconomet was 16th overall thanks to a phenomenal day from Liam McAveney at 138. The talented Chieftain earned state champion status by beating three sectional champions along the way, including a 7-6 triumph over Central Catholic’s Mike Glynn in the finals. McAveney had lost to Glynn three times already this season before getting the best of him on the biggest stage.
“I’m very happy for him,” said Masco head coach Todd Darling. “He had a terrific weekend.”
Ian Darling added a second place finish at 120, falling to Salem’s Calvin Dalton in the finals. Dalton followed through on his promise of a state title earlier this week, delivering textbook performances throughout the weekend.
“Day one went great. I felt really good and was able to get both my opponents pinned right around the one-minute mark,” said Dalton. “And I had the finals vs. Darling which I always know is going to be a brawl, but I knew exactly what I was going to do.
“I went out and scored a takedown in the first 10 seconds and got to work. I would have liked a pin there which didn’t happen as the score ended 7-4, but I am honored to win another state title as a senior. It was a lot of fun honestly.”
For Beverly, which earned a 19th place finish with 45 points, Alexi Echevarria made it to the finals at 145 before falling to King Phillips’ Shawn Conniff. Freshman standout James Silva added a fifth place victory with a win over Nashoba’s Lucien Perla. Head coach Paul Casey’s group also took home Outstanding Sportsmanship and Professionalism honors for the 2019-20 season in all of Division 2 wrestling.
Division 3
History was made by the Marblehead-Swampscott co-operative program in Division 3. The Black and Blue had five wrestlers make the podium and wound up with a terrific sixth place finish (out of 54 teams) with 63 total points. It was by far the best showing in program history.
Michael Hopkins (145 pounds) and Nick Sirota (152) each captured third place finishes with finals wins over Tyngsborough’s Matt Tyros (6-5) and Bedford/Acton-Boxboro’s Matthew Walsh (9-7), respectively. John Cohen snared a fifth place finish for his squad at 132, Jorge Maldonado was seventh at 120 and Cole Patrick was eighth at 182 to wrap up a great high school wrestling career.
Saugus-Peabody also had a strong outing here, finishing 12th place overall with 51 points. Dougie Clark led the way with a third place triumph at 285; he beat Holliston’s Laurent Kwan in his final bout, 4-2. Jack Murphy was fourth overall at 113 and Phillip Makoci was fifth at 220.
For Georgetown-Ipswich (26th place, 32 points), Tre Aulson finished as the runner-up at 120, falling to Melrose star Hunter Adrian (18-3) in the finals. Troy Forgitano added a solid sixth place result at 132.
Essex Tech rounded out the local programs in Div. 3, finishing in 40th place with 13 points. Louis Shkliew earned a fifth place finish with a 6-3 decision over Monument Moutain’s Caden O’Rourke.
Melrose came out on top in the meet with 154.5 points, followed by Wayland (113) and Taconic (88.5).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.