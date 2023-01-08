WELLESLEY — It was the kind of statement any team in any sport dreams of making.
St. John's Prep got a scintillating 36-save performance from senior goalie Brian Cronin, two goals apiece from linemates Christian Rosa and Jake Vana, and left the Babson Skating Rink Saturday with by far their most impressive win of the season after doubling up Catholic Memorial, 6-3.
In an early January clash of the state's top two ranked programs — CM, at 6-0-0, was ranked one spot ahead of the defending state champion Eagles — it was the Danvers parochial school that capitalized on more opportunities, made the most of their 29 shots on net, and got the big defensive stops when needed while never trailing once.
"The more shots I face, the more confident I get throughout the game," said the 17-year-old Cronin, now the owner of a 1.44 goals against average and .938 save percentage. "We all knew this was a big game; for me, I just wanted to give us a chance to win."
In reversing a 6-3 road loss to Catholic Memorial last winter, the Eagles (now 5-1-1) put more goals into the Catholic Memorial net Saturday (6) than the Knights had allowed in their first six games combined (5).
"It feels amazing," said Vana, who along with linemates Rosa (2-1-3) and Ben McGilvray (0-3-3) combined for three goals and nine points total. "We got our butts kicked last year and hadn't beaten them on the road since I've been here, so it feels great to get the monkey off our backs."
"We talked about (last year's loss) before the game," admitted head coach Kristian Hanson. "We've got a lot of guys back from that team for them, it's personal. But the bottom line is that it's a Catholic Conference game, and those points are always tough to get."
Cronin — who said he does a lot of conscious breathing through his nose and mouth during games to keep calm "and not let anything get into my head" — had a lot of pucks flung his way Saturday. In making 16 first period saves and 30 through two periods, Cronin didn't surrender a lot of rebounds, directed saves towards his defenders, and limited any wasted movements in his crease.
"He's insane, just a brick wall in net," Rosa said of Cronin.
Rosa got the scoring started when he snapped a shot short side past CM goaltender Owen Watson's (23 saves) blocker. It was set up by a turnover in the Knights' zone, with Vana feathering a pass over to Rosa in the left circle.
On the next shift, Watson came out of his crease to play a puck thrown by St. John's Prep freshman J.R. Goldstein off the back wall, but it caromed crazily away from the keeper and through his crease. Fourth line right wing Harlan Graber pounced, stuffing the disc into the empty net for his second goal in as many games.
Catholic Memorial got on the board with three seconds left in the game's first penalty, coming with six-and-a-half minutes to go in the period. Finn Burke walked the puck inside the blue line before stepping forward and putting a wrist shot through traffic and into the Prep's net.
But any momentum the hosts had mustered was extinguished two-and-a-half minutes later when Rosa scored his second of the dayd. Off of a defensive zone faceoff, the Eagles' top line broke out of their zone 3-on-2, and Ben McGilvray hit a streaking Rosa on the left side for the tally that made it 3-1. Vana also assisted on the play.
"We had some great 3-on-2s, some really good rushes," Rosa, an 11th grader from Lynnfield, noted. "(My) second goal was almost the same as the first: Jake gave it to Ben, Ben picked his head up and saw me, and we just went to the net."
St. John's cashed in twice early in the third period, with Vana knocking in a McGilvray pass out front, and captain Cole Blaeser slithering a shot in far post to make it 5-1. Catholic Memorial got a pair back when Mike Corbett and Brendan MacNeil (on the PP) scored, but Vana put any comeback thoughts to rest with an empty netter with 7.7 seconds left.
McGilvray, whom Hanson referred to as a "monster" not only with his three helpers but his physicality, winning puck battles and blocking shots, earned the team's Derek Hines Helmet for his unselfish and dedicated team play.
"I've been around this game long enough to know no lead is safe. I know how dangerous CM is and how talented their forwards are," said Hanson. "So even at 5-1 I knew we couldn't afford to take our foot off the gas.
"It was important for our guys to face some adversity, to have to battle on their heels, and have to protect the front of the net at all costs," he added. "They did a great job of being unselfish, blocking shots, getting pucks out ... just dong the little things it takes to win a hockey game."
St. John's Prep 6, Catholic Memorial 3
at Babson Skating Center, Wellesley
St. John's Prep;0;3;3;6
Catholic Memorial;0;1;2;3
First period: No scoring.
Second period: SJP, Christian Rosa (Jake Vana, Aidan Holland), 5:09; SJP, Harlan Graber (JR Goldstein), 5:35; CM, Finn Burke (Mike Birch, Mike Corbett), ppg, 10:35; SJP, Rosa (Ben McGilvray, Vana), 13:01.
Third period: SJP, Vana (McGilvray, Rosa), 1:22; SJP, Cole Blaeser (Will Van Sicklin, Nick Brandano), 3:34; CM, Mike Corbett (Birch, Drew Mottau), 3:48; CM, Brendan MacNeil (Connor Fryberger, Austin Kelly), ppg, 8:29; SJP, Vana (McGilvray), eng, 16:53.
Saves: SJP, Brian Cronin 36; CM, Owen Watson 23.
Records: SJP, 5-1-1; CM, 6-1-1.