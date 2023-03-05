MIDDLETON — The St. John's Prep hockey team attempted 72 shots Saturday night against Archbishop Williams.
Sixteen of those went either wide or high of the net. Another 14 were blocked by Bishops' defenders, and two clanged off the post. An even 40 shots got through to goaltender Phil Coleman ... yet just two of those got past him.
On this night, however, it was enough.
The top seeded Eagles skated off with a 2-1 closer-than-it-should-have-been win over a better-than-advertised Archies squad in the second round of the Division 1 tournament.
"It's the state tournament, where you have to win and advance. It doesn't matter how you do it: ugly, pretty, perfect ... it doesn't matter. All that matters is we're playing again next Wednesday," said St. John's Prep head coach Kristian Hanson.
Three of the Eagles' four captains combined on what turned out to be the game-winning goal, a Will Van Sicklin snipe that went bar down far post from the lower right circle. He was assisted by defenseman Aidan Holland and linemate Cole Blaser with six-and-a-half minutes left in the second period
Van Sicklin's goal, his third in two playoff games and 12th of the season, came a shade under five minutes after the Bishops' Brian Sylvester had pounced on a blue line turnover and broke in alone on Prep goaltender Brian Cronin (14 saves) to tie the proceedings at 1-1.
"I felt we controlled the game, but couldn't capitalize on a lot of really good scoring opportunities," said Hanson, his club now 19-2-1. "A lot of the credit goes to Archies; they were clogging up in front of their net, their goalie played well, and they got a lot of sticks and bodies on our shots. We just had some great chances we didn't put in the back of the net.
"But with our season on the line after two periods, we challenged the boys to have their best period of the season ... and they did, outshooting them 14-1."
St. John's will play its final home game of the season Wednesday in the state quarterfinals (6:40 p.m.) against the winner of Sunday night's late St. John's Shrewsbury/Arlington Catholic second round bout.
Desperate to deliver the knockout punch in the final frame, St. John's Prep essentially tilted the ice in their favor but couldn't beat Coleman a third time. On two power plays they peppered him repeatedly ("it was like a shooting gallery," said Hanson) to no avail. The Eagles' defensemen moved the puck up and out of their zone quickly and their forwards got back to eliminate chances.
Cronin didn't face nearly the pressure as Coleman did, but he had arguably the game's best save when, on an Archbishop Williams 2-on-1, he flashed out his left pad to deny a great bid by Josh Turcotte.
"We faced a lot of adversity tonight; it was not easy," admitted Hanson. "It was a battle start to finish, and that's what tournament hockey is all about. I think it'll make us better for Wednesday."
With the fourth line on the ice, the Eagles scored first 10 minutes in when sophomore defenseman Nick Brandano stepped into a Paul Santosusso pass just above the right circle and uncorked a bomb that beat Coleman through traffic.
Having scored 116 goals in its 22 games thus far, St. John's Prep was held to two (or fewer) goals for only the third time this season. It certainly wasn't for lack of shot volume.
"If anyone is complacent in that room tonight, they're delusional," said Hanson. "There's no way we should be overconfident
"But on the other hand, I think this taught us a valuable lesson that you have to compete for a full 45 minutes," he added. "Sometimes you're going to be frustrated and sometimes pucks aren't going to find their way in, but you have to keep battling. And we battled, fought through adversity, and found a way to advance."
St. John's Prep 2, Archbishop Williams 1
Division 1 second round
at Essex Sports Center, Middleton
Abp. Williams;0;1;0;1
St. John's Prep;1;1;0;2
First period: SJP, Nick Brandano (Paul Santosuosso, Harlan Graber), 10:14.
Second period: AW, Brian Sylvester (un), 3:41; SJP, Will Van Sicklin (Aidan Holland, Cole Blaeser), 8:29.
Third period: No scoring.
Saves: AW, Phil Coleman 38; SJP, Brian Cronin 14.
Records: SJP, 19-2-1; AW, 13-9-1.