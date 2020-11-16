The St. John's Prep soccer team had just three blemishes — if that's what you want to call them — on its overall record this fall. Those came by virtue of a trio of ties: one to Xaverian and two to rival St. John's Shrewsbury.

Eagles' soccer season comes to close with shoot out loss to St. John's Shrewsbury

St. John's-Shrewsbury's Andrew Kovacs (3) keeps the ball away from Zachary Vlachos (9) of St. John's Prep during a soccer match between St. John's Prep and St. John's-Shrewsbury at St. John's Prep's Glatz Field in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/16/2020
Eagles' soccer season comes to close with shoot out loss to St. John's Shrewsbury

Charles Danis (4) of St. John's Prep battles a St. John's-Shrewsbury player for the ball during a soccer match between St. John's Prep and St. John's-Shrewsbury at St. John's Prep's Glatz Field in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/16/2020
Eagles' soccer season comes to close with shoot out loss to St. John's Shrewsbury

St. John's Prep keeper Joey Waterman is visibly upset after surrendering a goal off a penalty kick during a soccer match between St. John's Prep and St. John's-Shrewsbury at St. John's Prep's Glatz Field in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/16/2020

On Monday afternoon at home, the Eagles had a chance to exact revenge on that latter opponent, facing off against their namesakes from Shrewsbury in the semifinals of the Catholic Conference Tournament.

Unfortunately, it wasn't meant to be. 

Eagles' soccer season comes to close with shoot out loss to St. John's Shrewsbury

Evan Hannibal (3) of St. John's Prep falls to ground chasing after the ball possessed by St. John's-Shrewsbury's Kwame Adu-Gyamfi (18) during a soccer match between St. John's Prep and St. John's-Shrewsbury at St. John's Prep's Glatz Field in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/16/2020

Just as they did in their regular season bouts, the two talented squads duked it out to a 1-1 tie after regulation and proceeded to go scoreless in two overtime periods. That paved the way for a shootout decision, and the Eagles wound up coming up on the losing end. Despite the heartbreaking setback, it was another fantastic season for the Prep, as they claimed their fifth straight regular season conference crown, won seven games and lost none. 

Eagles' soccer season comes to close with shoot out loss to St. John's Shrewsbury

St. John's Prep keeper Joey Waterman fails to anticipate the trajectory of the ball in the penalty shootout during a soccer match between St. John's Prep and St. John's-Shrewsbury at St. John's Prep's Glatz Field in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/16/2020

"We would've liked to have run the table and win the tournament but it was a really, really good game, back and forth, and we were happy to just have a season at all," said Prep coach Dave Crowell. "It's always tough to lose on PKs but just a great game between two good teams."

Eagles' soccer season comes to close with shoot out loss to St. John's Shrewsbury

Cameron Whitney (8) celebrates with his fellow St. John's Prep teammates after his goal during a soccer match between St. John's Prep and St. John's-Shrewsbury at St. John's Prep's Glatz Field in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/16/2020
Eagles' soccer season comes to close with shoot out loss to St. John's Shrewsbury

St. John's Prep keeper Joey Waterman is visibly upset after surrendering a goal off a penalty kick during a soccer match between St. John's Prep and St. John's-Shrewsbury at St. John's Prep's Glatz Field in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/16/2020

Senior Cam Whitney scored the Eagles' lone goal on Monday, firing one home off an assist from senior captain Drew Keenan to give his team a 1-0 lead. Keeper Joey Waterman was stout in net once again, surrendering just the one goal that came off a rebound after he made the initial save. It was just the first time Waterman gave up a goal in the run of play this fall. 

Eagles' soccer season comes to close with shoot out loss to St. John's Shrewsbury

St. John's Prep defender Quinn Perkins (5) pressures Brendan Lower (2) of St. John's-Shrewsbury for the ball during a soccer match between St. John's Prep and St. John's-Shrewsbury at St. John's Prep's Glatz Field in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/16/2020

In addition, senior captain Evan Hannibal had what Crowell referred to as "his best game of the year", while senior midfielder Owen Siewert and senior center back Griffin Tache also had strong games in their final high school contest. 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you