Eagles' soccer season comes to close with shoot out loss to St. John's Shrewsbury

St. John's-Shrewsbury's Andrew Kovacs (3) keeps the ball away from Zachary Vlachos (9) of St. John's Prep during a soccer match between St. John's Prep and St. John's-Shrewsbury at St. John's Prep's Glatz Field in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/16/2020
Jaime Campos
Charles Danis (4) of St. John's Prep battles a St. John's-Shrewsbury player for the ball during a soccer match between St. John's Prep and St. John's-Shrewsbury at St. John's Prep's Glatz Field in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/16/2020
Jaime Campos
St. John's Prep keeper Joey Waterman is visibly upset after surrendering a goal off a penalty kick during a soccer match between St. John's Prep and St. John's-Shrewsbury at St. John's Prep's Glatz Field in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/16/2020
Jaime Campos
Evan Hannibal (3) of St. John's Prep falls to ground chasing after the ball possessed by St. John's-Shrewsbury's Kwame Adu-Gyamfi (18) during a soccer match between St. John's Prep and St. John's-Shrewsbury at St. John's Prep's Glatz Field in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/16/2020
Jaime Campos
St. John's Prep keeper Joey Waterman fails to anticipate the trajectory of the ball in the penalty shootout during a soccer match between St. John's Prep and St. John's-Shrewsbury at St. John's Prep's Glatz Field in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/16/2020
Jaime Campos
Andrew Keenan (10) of St. John's Prep almost collides with St. John's-Shrewsbury's Brendan Lower (2) for the ball during a soccer match between St. John's Prep and St. John's-Shrewsbury at St. John's Prep's Glatz Field in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/16/2020
Jaime Campos
St. John's Prep keeper Joey Waterman is visibly upset after surrendering a goal off a penalty kick during a soccer match between St. John's Prep and St. John's-Shrewsbury at St. John's Prep's Glatz Field in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/16/2020
Jaime Campos
Cameron Whitney (8) celebrates with his fellow St. John's Prep teammates after his goal during a soccer match between St. John's Prep and St. John's-Shrewsbury at St. John's Prep's Glatz Field in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/16/2020
Jaime Campos
St. John's Prep's Zachary Vlachos (9), left, steals the ball away from St. John's-Shrewsbury player as Jorgo Karamelo (9) reacts during a soccer match between St. John's Prep and St. John's-Shrewsbury at St. John's Prep's Glatz Field in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/16/2020
Jaime Campos
St. John's Prep defender Quinn Perkins (5) pressures Brendan Lower (2) of St. John's-Shrewsbury for the ball during a soccer match between St. John's Prep and St. John's-Shrewsbury at St. John's Prep's Glatz Field in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/16/2020
Jaime Campos
Seamus O'Connor (11) is unable to regain possession of the ball as St. John's-Shrewsbury's Edison Rosario (23) protects the ball during a soccer match between St. John's Prep and St. John's-Shrewsbury at St. John's Prep's Glatz Field in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/16/2020
Jaime Campos
featured
Eagles' soccer season comes to close with shoot out loss to St. John's Shrewsbury
By Nick Giannino Staff Writer
1 of 3
Andrew Keenan (10) of St. John's Prep almost collides with St. John's-Shrewsbury's Brendan Lower (2) for the ball during a soccer match between St. John's Prep and St. John's-Shrewsbury at St. John's Prep's Glatz Field in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/16/2020
Jaime Campos
St. John's Prep's Zachary Vlachos (9), left, steals the ball away from St. John's-Shrewsbury player as Jorgo Karamelo (9) reacts during a soccer match between St. John's Prep and St. John's-Shrewsbury at St. John's Prep's Glatz Field in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/16/2020
Jaime Campos
Seamus O'Connor (11) is unable to regain possession of the ball as St. John's-Shrewsbury's Edison Rosario (23) protects the ball during a soccer match between St. John's Prep and St. John's-Shrewsbury at St. John's Prep's Glatz Field in Danvers. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo 11/16/2020
Jaime Campos
The St. John's Prep soccer team had just three blemishes — if that's what you want to call them — on its overall record this fall. Those came by virtue of a trio of ties: one to Xaverian and two to rival St. John's Shrewsbury.
On Monday afternoon at home, the Eagles had a chance to exact revenge on that latter opponent, facing off against their namesakes from Shrewsbury in the semifinals of the Catholic Conference Tournament.
Unfortunately, it wasn't meant to be.
Just as they did in their regular season bouts, the two talented squads duked it out to a 1-1 tie after regulation and proceeded to go scoreless in two overtime periods. That paved the way for a shootout decision, and the Eagles wound up coming up on the losing end. Despite the heartbreaking setback, it was another fantastic season for the Prep, as they claimed their fifth straight regular season conference crown, won seven games and lost none.
"We would've liked to have run the table and win the tournament but it was a really, really good game, back and forth, and we were happy to just have a season at all," said Prep coach Dave Crowell. "It's always tough to lose on PKs but just a great game between two good teams."
Senior Cam Whitney scored the Eagles' lone goal on Monday, firing one home off an assist from senior captain Drew Keenan to give his team a 1-0 lead. Keeper Joey Waterman was stout in net once again, surrendering just the one goal that came off a rebound after he made the initial save. It was just the first time Waterman gave up a goal in the run of play this fall.
In addition, senior captain Evan Hannibal had what Crowell referred to as "his best game of the year", while senior midfielder Owen Siewert and senior center back Griffin Tache also had strong games in their final high school contest.
When we asked for stories from breast cancer survivors and others, the calls started coming and did not stop. We found instances of courage, hope, determination, fear, survival, even loss. Read them in this special section.
Peabody - William J. Axt, of Brooksby Village in Peabody, formerly of Needham and Newton Centre, died peacefully at Brooksby Village on November 1, 2020 with his family by his side at the age of 107. Bill was born on August 15, 1913 in Newark, NJ and graduated from St. Benedict's Prep and St…
Beverly, Mass. - Rome Chesney, a long-time resident of Rockport, Mass. and more recently Beverly, Mass. died unexpectedly but peacefully in her home at Colonial Gardens. Born in Baltimore, Md. to Alan D. Chesney and Madeleine Ellicott Chesney, Rome moved with her family to the North Shore in…