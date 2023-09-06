If Tuesday's season opening road win was any indication of what's to come, the St. John's Prep soccer team is once again going to be a force to be reckoned with.
Fresh off an unbeaten 22-0-1 campaign, capped off by a shutout victory over Needham in the Division 1 state championship, the Eagles returned to the pitch and didn't miss a beat, securing a 3-0 victory at Milford to begin their title defense.
A whopping total of 14 seniors are back for head coach Dave Crowell, and while they'll certainly miss the contributions from graduating players, they have plenty of depth and talent to do great things again this fall.
"We're approaching things like we normally do," said Crowell, now in his 23rd season. "This team has won nothing but one game. We have high aspirations like we always do, but our goal is to win the (Catholic) Conference and then we'll go from there."
The Eagles' first order of business will be nailing down a defensive unit that took a hit since last season. Not only did they lose starting keeper and reigning Catholic Conference Player of the Year Yianni Andrikopoulos, but also stalwarts such as Will Minor, Ben Bailey, Jeffrey Lopez and Ross O'Brien.
This fall, standout athlete Aithan Bezanson, a senior captain, as well as Rowan Dunbar, will shift from midfield to center back. Seniors Nick MacDonald, Luke Henderson, Jack Gregorio and Sebastiano DiModica, as well as sophomore Finn McCabe, will also slide in on the back line. Junior Roman Hlatshwayl is another who has impressed early on and could see significant burn defensively.
Senior Jack Erickson, who saw limited time in net behind Andrikopoulos last fall, will take over as the starting keeper. He got off to a great start with the shutout on Tuesday.
"We only have four starters back, but we do have a lot of guys who came off the bench last year and played key roles," said Crowell, whose team allowed just seven goals in 2022, finishing with 16 shutouts. "Getting a shutout in the first game was huge."
Crowell spoke glowingly about Bezanson, a player he feels could suit up at any position and find success.
"Bezanson is just a freak of an athlete, so that absolutely helps. But he's more than that," he said. "He's a really good soccer player that just happens to have a 40 inch vertical leap."
Offensively, the Prep boasts plenty of firepower. Graham Kramer, who popped in nine goals a season ago, and sophomore Garrison Murphy will likely lead the charge. Murphy saw significant minutes as a freshman last year and even started in the state final. He has a great feel for the game and boasts terrific footwork and an impressive shot.
Senior captain Jake Vana is also back and will look to lead the squad from the midfield alongside fellow classmates Mark Ghiu and Shamus Flaherty.
"I like our big game experience, and up top we're definitely going to score our share of goals," said Crowell. "There's going to be a lot of competition for playing time, and the lineup will be flexible as the year goes on."
As is tradition, the Eagles will challenge themselves with a competitive out-of-conference schedule including Longmeadow, Silver Lake, Needham, Leominster, Masconomet, Concord Carlisle and Lexington.