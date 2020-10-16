It didn't take many practices or matches for St. John's Prep golf coach Joe Rocha to realize he had a unique talent in Aidan LeBlanc.
As a freshman last fall, LeBlanc burst on to the scene with his crisp ball striking, unwavering confidence and accurate short game. He averaged an impressive 36.32 strokes per nine holes, earning Catholic Conference and Salem News all-star status.
"Some people just really have a knack for putting it all together on the golf course and striking the ball really well. Aidan is one of those people," said Rocha.
This season, LeBlanc has continued to elevate his already outstanding game.
Heading into Monday's marquee rematch against rival Xaverian at Ferncroft Country Club, the second-year standout has tallied five straight rounds of under-par golf — a remarkable feat for any level of golfer, let alone a 15-year old high-schooler.
LeBlanc's streak began in a tight match against St. John's Shrewsbury at The Meadow at Peabody, where he fired a low round of 34 to help his team to a narrow two stroke victory. He then went under par at Far Corner Golf Club, Wachusett Country Club, Brookmeadow Country Club and Beverly Golf and Tennis — all challenging layouts in their own right. St. John's won all five matches and currently holds an unbeaten record of 7-0 on the season.
So what's LeBlanc's secret? How has he been able to score low on a consistent basis at such a young age? Well, as the saying goes, practice makes perfect. And when you combine his work ethic with a God given talent, it's easier to see why he's been so successful.
"My dad and and I have been going out a ton and working on my game; he's been there helping me out since as far back as I remember," said LeBlanc, who added that he first caught an eye for golf when he was just two years old. It's been a constant part of his life ever since.
"He's been fine tuning my game my whole life, and it's funny because right now he can't hit a golf ball for his life but he knows all the aspects of the game and is watching golf on TV whenever it's on. He's just been a huge help."
LeBlanc has always considered himself a good ball striker, something that separates the great golfers from the good ones.
"What strikes me the most is his ability to strike the ball; the sound, the speed, the accuracy ... it's really impressive," said Rocha.
LeBlanc added that he loves hitting a good divot, hitting down on the ball and watching it pop off the club face as the chunk of grass plunges through the air behind it.
But over the past year he's added length to his game both off the tee and in the fairway as well, while finding his niche with the flat stick to boot. LeBlanc said he recently switched to a PXG GEN2 putter and it's paid dividends.
In addition, the extra year of varsity experience has allowed him to play more free and relaxed in big matches and that comfortability has led to more consistency throughout his rounds.
"His course management and mental side of the game is really strong, too," added Rocha. "He keeps a really even temperament out there and really enjoys himself. He's always chatting with his teammates and even opponents during matches, and just keeps a good mental perspective and it all just kind of comes together."
The way things are going, LeBlanc almost certainly has a future in golf. His ultimate goal at the moment is to play for a Division 1 college program, something he's strived to do for quite some time now.
Normally a hockey player for the Prep as well, LeBlanc has now decided put all his eggs in the golf basket and focus on that full time. When he's not in season competing for the Eagles, LeBlanc is traveling all over for different golf tournaments to better prepare himself from a competitive standpoint. His grandparents also live on a course in Florida and he gets down there when he can to play during New England's long offseason.
St. John's has just three matches left this fall and if it can beat Xaverian again on Monday, it has a real shot at running the table. On an individual level, LeBlanc hopes to keep his scoring average under par and beat out his average from a year ago.
"In my time (at the Prep) I don't think anybody has ever broken par five straight times," said Rocha, who has coached a number of tremendous talents like Chris Francoeur, Griffin Chenard, Mark Turner, Matt Remley and Robbie Forti, to name a few.
"You kind of take it for granted sometimes but what he's doing is really, really impressive."
IN HIS BAG
Driver: Callaway Epic
Woods: Callaway Epic
Irons: Taylormade P790
Wedges: Titleist
Putter: PXG GEN2