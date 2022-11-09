DANVERS — It’s not very often that a goalkeeper takes home an honor as significant as conference Player of the Year. So when someone at that position does earn that distinction, you know their impact was top notch.
Such was the case for St. John’s Prep keeper Yianni Andrikopoulos this fall. The senior standout anchored a stellar Eagles’ defense that allowed just six goals all season, and he took home Catholic Conference MVP in the process. Andrikopoulos had 12 shutouts in the regular season and has added two more to open the Division 1 state tournament.
The latest came Wednesday evening at Glatz Field as the Eagles took on a talented Milford team in the Round of 16. Andrikopoulos was at his best in the 1-0 win, making 12 saves at key moments in the action, helping his squad advance to the state quarterfinals for the second straight season.
“He’s the Catholic Conference Player of the Year for a reason,” said Eagles’ head coach Dave Crowell, his team moving on to host No. 6 seed Concord-Carlisle in the state quarterfinals on Sunday at 11 a.m.
“He’s been enormous; every time we need a big save he’s there to make a big save, and he made a couple tonight. He just snuffs everything out and he’s so smart in terms of dealing with the clock and helping to kill the game. He knows when to put it in the seats or when he can play somebody up the field. Just smart and experienced.”
While Andrikopoulos was massive in the down-to-the-wire victory, the Eagles (now 19-0-1) couldn’t have won the game without a little bit of offense. And it didn’t take them long to make their mark.
Less than three minutes into the contest, Graham Kramer flew up the right wing with a purpose and fired a low cross that found the foot of wide open teammate Alex Borkland. The senior midfielder did the rest, rifling a shot far post to the upper corner for what wound up being the game-winning goal.
“No prayer for the keeper on that one; no keeper is getting to that,” Crowell said of Borkland’s decisive marker. “We felt whoever scored the first goal was going to be huge. We could’ve put them away in those first 10 (minutes), we didn’t, but survive and advance and that’s exactly what we did tonight.”
Scoring so quickly and with relative ease, it appeared St. John’s was poised for another convincing win after it had handled Beverly, 6-0, in a playoff opener last week.
But as the game unfolded, it was anything but a cake walk for the Eagles. Milford boasted speed, skill, size and depth, posing a serious challenge for the unbeaten hosts.
By the final whistle, the opposing Hawks had ripped off 12 shots on goal and had a number of other chances where shots sailed wide or high. Defenders Will Minor, Jeffrey Lopez and Ross O’Brien were terrific on the back line, with Andrikopoulos there time and time again behind them.
“Zero on the board, that’s all you can ask for,” said Andrikopoulos. “The offense scores goals and we stop them; you can’t ask for a better result. So it feels good to get the clean sheet, they were a really tough team. Credit to them; they peppered me with shots. But we held our own and got it done.”
With the two teams so visibly evenly matched, much of the play took place in the middle of the field. Senior midfielder Callum Rigby had a particularly strong performance, maintaining possession time and time again while nearly scoring on two occasions. One of Rigby’s would-be goals was booted away at the last second by a Milford keeper in the 52nd minute; the other was a free kick from the 24-yard line that just missed the mark.
“Callum had a phenomenal game,” said Crowell. “Everything goes through Callum. I spoke to him earlier in the year and said, ‘You have to be taking games over.’ I think he’s the best player on the field and he’s done that now because he’s really picked it up on the defensive side of the ball, too.”
Chance Prouty also had some great runs up the left wing and put some good balls in the box off corner kicks (the Prep had four of those). Aithan Bezanson, Mike Bertinato, Jake Vana, Shamus Flaherty and Borkland were other standouts, with the latter never coming off the field in the second half.
Milford had a few late chances at the equalizer, but for the most part the Eagles held their ground. Then in the waning minutes, they did a great job of controlling possession and running down the clock en route to the victory.
“That was the most shots we’ve seen all season, definitely,” said Crowell. “But I thought we did a great job in the last seven or eight minutes of killing the game. (Milford) didn’t have a sniff really at the end of the game there. We’ve come a long way and at this level you have to be able to kill games and we did that.”
The road doesn’t get any easier for St. John’s, which will have its hands full once again against Concord-Carlisle over the weekend.
“We are where we were last year, top eight, but we’re looking to go onward this time,” said Andrikopoulos, who received plenty of cheers from the energetic Prep crowd on Wednesday night. “Whatever team they throw at us we’re ready for it. We’ve seen everything at this point, but right now our focus is on Concord-Carlisle and we have to get ready for that on (Sunday).”
