DANVERS — St. John’s Prep won its volleyball season opener 3 games to 1 on Thursday, but had to withstand pressure from Haverhill.
The visitors gave the Eagles a battle in all four sets at the Wellness Center. St. John’s won the first set, 26-24, but dropped the next, 25-22, before bouncing back to take the third 25-22 and fourth 25-17.
The Hillies had a distinct height disadvantage, but were small and quick with good skills, and able to keep volleys going and make saves.
SJP’s front line was strong led by 6-foot-4 middle hitter Matt Ciampa, a junior captain, and outside hitters Colby LaGrasssa and Callum Brown.
“Haverhill is one of those Merrimack Valley teams that take volleyball seriously and train in the offseason,” said Prep coach Kara Brown. “They’re always very well coached, and we love playing them because it gives us a good test. Ciampa did a great job blocking and hitting while Colby and Calllum scored some big points with kills.”
The first set was tied 10 times before the Eagles broke the last, 24-24, and scored the next two points to win. But the Hillies rallied to take the second set, 25-16, after scoring 11 straight points midway through it to go ahead 21-10 behind the serving of Casey Connors. The Eagles staged a rally, but it was too little, too late. Tin Nguyen, and middle hitter Dionis Llapo played well for Haverhill.
Prep’s senior captain Daniel Schorr had an outstanding game with 35 assists. The setter said he first became interested in playing volleyball after watching his older brother Nathan.
“He was a captain here, and I don’t know if I would have gone out for the team if not for seeing him play,” said Schorr. “I began playing as a freshman and love it, especially with my teammates. My favorite thing is watching our guys jump up and be athletic. I just try to set them up, and they do the rest.”
Callum Brown, a junior, had the highest hitting percentage .519 with 16 kills. Ciampa was second at .429 with eight kills, and LaGrassa had a .250 percentage with eight kills.
The Eagles began to take control in the third set, but once again Haverhill gave them a battle. It was tied seven times, the last at 20-20 before the home team pulled ahead with kills by LaGrassa and Brown.
The Hillies closed the deficit to 23-22 before SJP scored the next two points to win.
They put the match away late in the fourth set after it was knotted up seven times in the early going. Ciampa had a key kill, and Andrei Caplow delivered an ace. Ciampa and Callum had back to back kills to put SJP ahead, 24-17, and Schorr dropped a net ball over to win it.
One thing coach Brown knows they’ll have to improve on is serves. Too many either went into the net or out of bounds, giving the Hillies some easy points.
“We have things to work on,” the coach said. “We have a brand new libero (Tucker Murphy), who had not seen much court time. Once he settled in we were much better. It’s a good win, and a nice way to start out.”
Contact Jean DePlacido @JeanDePlacidoSN