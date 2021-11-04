PEABODY -- The new statewide playoffs mean a lot of teams are going to be facing opponents in the early round that they know virtually nothing about.
One way to combat the unknown: score early and put your foes back on their heels.
That's exactly what the Bishop Fenwick field hockey team did Thursday afternoon in its Division 2 postseason opener against Minnechaug. After the visitors travelled two-plus hours to the Fenwick campus for this round of 32 contest, they fell behind early when the hosts' Emma Perry buried a pass from Grace Morey just 79 seconds in. That led the way for the Crusaders' 3-0 victory at Donaldson Field.
"Scoring early like that lights a fire under us and tells us 'We're capable of scoring; let's go out and do it again'," said Fenwick head coach Marybeth Mahoney, whose ninth-seeded squad improved to 13-2-4 on the season. "All you can do beforehand to prepare is scour the internet and try to find game film (on your opponent), then work on your own game plan. So scoring early was big."
That goal was Perry's team-leading 19th, with the senior in perfect position to take Morey's pass and knocking it by Falcons' goalie Shea Rice.
"I took it up the left side of the field and drove the end line, then passed it to Emma and she lifted in a perfect shot," said Morey, an 18-year-old from Danvers.
It wound up being the only goal that the Crusaders wound need. Their defense, with captain Kailey Silva, fellow senior Eve Watson, junior Zoe Elwell and birthday girl Karina Gyllenhaal shutting things down in front of goalkeeper Sedona Lawson, gave up scant few chances for most of the game. Lawson finished with 10 saves, but six of those came in the last six minutes of play when 24th seeded Minnechaug (8-8-2) put on its best offensive pressure.
Fenwick also limited the Falcons to just five corners, three of which came in the fourth quarter.
"I think the defense did a nice job getting the ball up the field and into the open space we needed it to be in," said the 16-year-old Elwell.
"Zoe had a great game," added Mahoney. "She was aggressive in the midfield and moved the ball very, very well. She sees where she needs to put the ball at all times, which is so helpful."
Morey (7 goals, 14 assists this season) doubled Fenwick's lead with 36 seconds to go until halftime after a flurry in front of the Minnechaug net. Rice made back-to-back saves in heavy traffic before the ball came out to sophomore Madison Farangi, who slid a perfect forehand pass across to Morey for the goal.
Captain Arianna Costello put the finishing touch on Fenwick's win by scoring her fourth goal of the season with 4:14 to go, with Elwell assisting.
"What we needed to do was keep the ball out of the middle, complete our passing sequences and play with intensity," said Mahoney, who also praised the play of junior Rayne Millett. "We were able to do all of those things successfully."
Fenwick will now hit the road to face one of the favorites in the bracket, state powerhouse and No. 8 seed Longmeadow (now 16-2-1 after a 3-1 win over Bedford Thursday) next Monday.
"Zoe and I, and a lot of us on the team, have (ice) hockey season coming up after this; it seems like it never ends," Morey said with a laugh. "But we want (field hockey) to keep going as long as we can. We're playing to win."