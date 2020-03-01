Early goals sink St. John's Prep icemen in loss to Arlington 

STONEHAM — It'll be an uphill climb for the St. John's Prep hockey team from here on out.
One that is certainly not insurmountable, mind you, but will be the more difficult path traveled nonetheless.
The Eagles fell into the loser's bracket of the Super 8 boys state hockey tournament Sunday evening after falling to top seeded Arlington, 3-1. While St. John's Prep carried the play for the better part of three periods, outshooting their foes 36-21, the Spy Ponders got some terrific goaltending from Nate Brennan and three goals within a 5-minute and 47-second stretch of the first period to build up a lead they'd never relinquish.
"Those goals hurt," admitted St. John's Prep head coach Kristian Hanson. "We dug a hole early, and they were a disciplined team. It's difficult to come back when you do that."
St. John's Prep (12-5-5) will return to Stoneham Arena Wednesday (time TBA) to take on its Catholic Conference rivals from Catholic Memorial (a 2-1 winner over Burlington in the preceding contest) in an elimination contest. Arlington (now 18-1-4) moves on to the winner's bracket final Saturday in Framingham against third seeded Pope Francis.
Noah Dorsey-Sorofman, the Prep's senior goalie, stopped all 19 shots he faced over the final two periods, but his teammates couldn't find a way to equal Arlington's offensive output. The Eagles were also hurt when first line right wing Jake DiNapoli was injured in the second period and did not return to action (although he's expected to be fine and ready to go against CM).
Arlington, which is riding a 20-game unbeaten streak (16-0-4) since before Christmas, didn't put its first shot on Dorsey-Sorofman until more than eight minutes had passed in the first period, but it led directly to their first goal. James Santagati's shot from the right point was stopped by the Prep netminder, but the rebound went to Brendan Piggot at the far post and he knocked it high into the cage at the 8:25 mark.
A shade over three minutes later, the Spy Ponders doubled their lead when a turnaround wrist shot by Santagati just outside the left circle beat Dorsey-Sorofman past his right pad.
"We may have seen some things where we wanted the puck to go," Arlington head coach John Messuri said. "I'm not sure those were guesses, what we did in the first period. We got some shots from some pretty good spots."
After the Eagles were assessed a 5-minute major penalty later in the opening stanza, Brendan Jones ripped a slapshot from the top of the slot that found its way through traffic and into the Eagles' net for a 3-0 Arlington lead.
St. John's, which had 13 shots on goal in the second period and 14 more in the third, got its only tally on a 5-minute power play of its own at the 7:41 mark of the middle frame. Senior center Ned Malolepszy grabbed a rebound off the back wall, curled behind the net out front and put a wrister past Brennan's glove hand far post for his eighth goal of the season.
The Eagles had what could have been another snipe waved off. In the third period, a booming slapshot from captain Jack Gilligan hit the right post and landed in the crease. Brennan lost sight of it and the whistle was blown a millisecond before Malolepszy shoveled the puck over goal line, but to no avail.
"We certainly had plenty of rebounds, but always seemed a second too late to capitalize on (them)," said Hanson. "We didn't put enough pucks in the net to win the game; that's the bottom line."
Messuri said that when he saw St. John's Prep play back in January, he thought they were "the best team in the state". But with his defense for the most part keeping the Eagles to the perimeter and away from Brennan, they were able to continue their trademark stingy ways.
"We try to do that all the time. That's our foundation," he said.
Feeling his team played well enough to win and that they may have deserved a better fate, Hanson said the Eagles will now turn their attention to Catholic Memorial, whom his squad tied and lost to in a pair of regular season meetings.
"If we continue to play this same way, we'll be successful," he said. "Someone had to lose tonight and the team that did, I wouldn't expect them to consider their season over. It's a double elimination tournament, and nothing ended tonight. We just have to get ready to play CM on Wednesday."
Arlington 3, St. John's Prep 1
Super 8 tournament second round
St. John's Prep 0 1 0 — 1
Arlington 3 0 0 — 3
First period: A, Brendan Piggot (James Santagati), 8:25; A, Santagati (Dom Laiaso), 11:34; A, Brendan Jones (Anthony Messuri, Tyler Callahan), ppg, 14:12.
Second period: SJP, Ned Malolepszy (Josiah Brown, Evan Moore), ppg, 7:41.
Third period: No scoring.
Saves: SJP, Noah Dorsey-Sorofman 18; A, Nate Brennan 35.
Records: SJP, 12-5-5; A, 18-1-4.
