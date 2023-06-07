PEABODY — Scoring runs against the Peabody High softball team and its ace pitcher, junior Abby Bettencourt, is difficult enough.
Allowing the Tanners to score five runs in their first time up makes the task virtually impossible.
It’s now on to the Division 1 state quarterfinals after Peabody put up five runs in the bottom of the first and added to that lead in the third, fourth and fifth innings in an 11-3 victory over St. Paul Diocesan of Worcester Tuesday evening at Kiley Field.
Abby Bettencourt set the tone with a solo homer to lead off the latter half of the opening frame. Logan Lomasney followed with a single and both Isabel Bettencourt and Avery Grieco walked the load the bases for Penny Spack, who drove in two runs with a single up the middle. Lizzy Bettencourt then doubled to scored two more and stake his sister to a comfortable lead on the mound.
“The chemistry is really good on this team,” said Spack, whose fifth seeded Tanners improved to 19-1. “Everybody pushes each other to get to the next level.”
“It’s huge to get a big lead in our first at bat,” added head coach Tawny Palmieri. “Abby tends to get better as the game wears on, too, while a lot of pitchers tire.”
The ace scattered five hits and two walks (one intentional), hit a batter, and struck out 14. The only time she ran into trouble was in the third inning when the 12th seeded Knights scored all three of their runs. Ireland Shea singled with two down, and Bella Mara blasted a two-run homer over the fence in right field. Alexa Tighe followed with a solo shot over the fence in left before Bettencourt struck out Ava Grant to end the inning. She ended five of the seven innings with a punchout.
“Abby had never given up back-to-back homers all season, but didn’t let it rattle her,” said Palmieri, whose team will face the winner of Friday’s battle between No. 4 Wachusett and 13th seeded North Andover at a time and date to be determined. A Wachusett victory means the Tanners will be on the road for the quarterfinals; a North Andover win means Peabody will be back at Kiley Field.
If the Knights thought they had something going Peabody quickly dashed their hopes, answering with a pair of runs in the home half of the inning. Abby Bettencourt (who had 3 hits) delivered a two-out single to score Kiley Doolin, and another run came home when Lomasney reached on an error.
Spack doubled in the fourth and scored on Lizzy Bettencourt’s two-bagger, who came home on an infield out by Doolin. The Tanners added two more in the fifth when Abby Bettencourt doubled and scored on a single by Lomasney, who came home on a groundout.
Lomasney, Spack, and Lizzy Bettencourt all had two hits while Isabel Bettencourt, Grieco, and J.J. Emerson had one apiece. Seven of the nine starters had at least one hit.
“Abby always gets on base, and if she doesn’t homer it’s with doubles or triples. Coming up second, that makes my job easier to bring her home,” said Lomasney.
“We got off to a good start, and even when they hit those two home runs we didn’t get nervous because we had those comfort runs.”
The visitors threatened in the fifth, loading the bases when Shea was hit by a pitch, Mara reached on an error, and Tighe was intentional walked with two outs. But Bettencourt struck out Ava Grant to end the inning and retired six of the last seven batters she faced to end it.
Contact Jean DePlacido @JeanDePlacidoSN