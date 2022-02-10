Die hard North Shore high school football fans may remember Ben Martin as a leadership driven captain for St. John’s Prep back in the early 2000s.
But it’s what Martin has done in the two decades since then that has him on the brink of greatness.
Following a taxing gridiron coaching journey that included collegiate stops at Curry, Merrimack and Texas A&M, as well as his first professional coaching experience with the Miami Dolphins, to name a few, Martin has now found a home with the Cincinnati Bengals. Serving as the team’s assistant offensive line coach, he’s been a part of one of the biggest turnarounds in NFL history, helping the Bengals punch their ticket to the Super Bowl in Los Angeles this Sunday just two years removed from an NFL-worst two-win campaign.
Martin has always sought to surround himself with dedicated individuals who share similar goals, and being on Bengals’ head coach Zac Taylor’s staff has certainly lived up to those expectations.
“We both arrived (in Cincinnati) at the same time three years ago with a brand new staff, new field, the whole thing,” said Martin, who was first introduced to Taylor back in 2010 during his time at Texas A&M. The two were then reunited with the Dolphins in 2016.
“I always gravitate towards high character people and Zac (Taylor) is at the top of the list. When you have that collective desire to achieve goals and make the necessary sacrifices to do so, great things happen.
“Cincy has just been phenomenal,” he added. “It’s an awesome place for my family and I, a great atmosphere with a fan base that’s really rallied behind us which is truly awesome to see.”
This season, both Martin and the loyal Bengals fan base have experienced a dream-like run that’s culminated with their spot on football’s greatest stage. The team went 10-7 during the regular season to capture the AFC North title before upending the Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs in consecutive playoff tilts.
That most recent victory — a stunning 27-24 overtime decision over the heavily favored Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game — was nothing short of spectacular. It was an outcome not many people could have predicted, especially after the Bengals dug themselves in a 21-3 hole to begin the game.
Despite what the outside world may have thought, Martin says there was never any real sense of doubt or uneasiness in the Bengals locker room. They took the field in that third quarter with the same goal in mind, completely flipping the script on their way to the franchise’s first Super Bowl berth since 1988.
“There was nothing different about that halftime to any other halftime we’ve had,” admitted Martin. “People didn’t break gaze, it was a laser focus the entire way and that’s the consistency we’ve learned to expect from these guys. We have such great internal leadership from the players and coaches, guys that understand what’s on the line every play and go out and make that play. It’s a desire to do whatever it takes.”
Climbing the ranks
Following a successful high school career at St. John’s Prep, Martin would go on to play offensive lineman at Division 3 Trinity College in Hartford, CT.
The Marblehead native endured a .500 campaign as a freshman before aiding in a remarkable turnaround that saw his team rip off a 7-1 season and two straight unbeaten campaigns to wrap up his career. He studied political science, something he still puts to good use today.
“I use (that background) every single day,” said Martin. “You gotta know who your audience is no matter who you’re talking to.”
Upon graduating, Martin took a sales position with the Verizon Yellow Pages right off Route 1 in Danvers. He began coaching Marblehead youth football while frantically applying to any and every coaching job with hopes of getting his foot in the door.
That opportunity finally presented itself at Curry College in 2007.
“It wasn’t the perfect situation by any means,” said Martin, who collected a measly $10,000 for a year of his services. “Commuting there from Marblehead was tough; I regularly slept in the office and was given just one meal a day. It was difficult, but definitely necessary.”
After one year at Curry, Martin joined the staff at Merrimack College. Although he received a similar pay check, Martin was able to live on campus in a dorm room and was introduced to one of his greatest coaching mentors, former UNH standout John Perry.
“John drove home competitive greatness and preached what the sacrifices may or may not be to attain my goals,” Martin said of Perry, who led the Merrimack football program for five seasons from 2008-2012. Perry later served as the wide receivers coach for the Houston Texans while Martin was with the Dolphins.
“He was somebody, like me, who was committed to achieving his goals.”
Following a two-year stint at Merrimack, Martin got his first big break as an assistant at Division 1 power Texas A&M. Alongside Taylor, Martin settled in nicely while helping guide the Aggies to the Cotton Bowl in his first season.
But reality struck shortly thereafter, as much of the staff was let go forcing Martin to find work elsewhere.
“I really started seeing the business side of things during my time there. The head coach gets fired, that usually means everybody else gets let go, too,” said Martin.
Martin would then spend time at Princeton (in 2013) and Wagner (2014-15) before landing with the Dolphins for the 2016 and 2017 seasons. Perhaps his greatest learning experience came while he was in Miami, as he soon realized the significance of leading players at that level.
“As a Division 3 player and even coach I never really paid attention to the business side of the game. Being a (Patriots) fan growing up we just ran through the playoffs, had home field advantage pretty much every year, and I started to really look at things through a different lens.
“The season’s longer, there’s different age groups, multiple different types of backgrounds ... it was a great experience,” he added.
But something was missing.
Martin yearned for the interpersonal relationships between coach and student-athlete that he had grown so accustomed to in the college ranks. When then Dolphins head coach Joe Philbin was let go early in the 2015 season after a 1-3 start, Martin began weighing his options elsewhere.
“I had opportunities to do more stuff in the NFL, but I wasn’t going to be developing those interpersonal relationships,” he said.
He wound up accepting a position at Union College, which at the time may have felt like a step backwards for Martin.
Turns out it was quite the opposite.
“It was a great experience for me and my wife (Joanna) to get back to the roots of why I coach football to begin with,” said Martin. “To help make student-athletes and young men into better fathers, employers, employees and people, and help them manage life. I can’t express in words how grateful I am to Union to have that opportunity.”
Inheriting an 0-10 team, Martin served as the offensive coordinator and recruiting coordinator at Union and helped them get back to their winning ways. The squad went 7-5 in his second year there, but much like his many other coaching stops, he was soon on the move again.
Martin wound up at Bryant University for the 2019 campaign, his final landing spot before calling Cincinnati home. He spent just one short, albeit fulfilling season with the Bulldogs, and it was there that he experienced one of the most exhilarating days of not only his career, but his life.
“We were playing Fordham and my wife was due with our first child any second. I had my cell phone in pocket during the game,” recalled Martin. “We wound up kicking the game winning field goal as time expired, stormed the field ... everyone was fired up.
“But not 30 seconds into celebrating, my wife called and said, ‘Congrats, now get your ass home’. We had our first son MacGregor that day and it was just a phenomenal, awesome, awesome day.”
The kicker to drill home that game-winning, 42-yard field goal? None other than Beverly’s Luke Samperi.
Finishing the job
Now just days away from a Super Bowl meeting with the Los Angeles Rams, Martin is hoping for another day to remember. Winning the big game has always been a goal of his, and it’s something that is certainly within reach with the current group in Cincinnati.
“We had a great week of practice at home, just doing the things we normally would do in terms of taking care of our bodies and fine tuning the little things,” said Martin. “We expect the same thing out of these guys every day and they’ve delivered. They’ve completely earned our trust and I can’t wait to watch them perform at their best and take care of this thing.”
Martin and his O-Line will certainly have their hands full against a Rams’ defensive front that includes all-pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald — arguably the game’s best player — as well as Super Bowl champ Von Miller. But Martin has the utmost confidence in his group and believes the time is now to supplant their spot in history.
“I think for me individually it comes down to this: you don’t go from Division 3 to the NFL, back to Division 3 and back to the NFL again without taking a shot and knowing how to get back up,” he said. “We have that resiliency on this team and we know how to throw a good punch, too. Let’s just keep swinging and attack these guys and let them know we’re here to play football as well.”
