MIDDLETON -- The gifts keep coming for the Essex Tech hockey team -- in the form of early season victories.
Captain David Egan netted a hat trick as the Hawks scored a Christmas Eve triumph over Saugus, 4-2, at the Essex Sports Center.
In improving to 3-0-1, Essex Tech outshot the Sachems by a wide 51-14 margin. Junior Kyle Mahan made a dozen stops to pick up his third win of the young season.
"The kids are working hard on the defensive side of the puck and limiting shots from the other teams," said head coach Mark Leonard, whose team has outscored its foes by a combined 11-3 thus far. "Offensively we're getting a ton of shots every game, and the goals are starting to come.
"We are starting to take care of the little things like D-zone coverage, not turning the puck over, and hope to keep improving on those things every game."
Egan's first three goals of the 2021-22 campaign -- which now give him 33 in his career -- all came in the first period. He buried a shorthanded marker just 3:25 in off a pass from senior defenseman, then connected again midway through the period off of assists from his linemates, sophomore Logan Casey and fellow senior captain Jonathan Daley.
He then completed his trifecta of tallies with 37 seconds until intermission with an unassisted snipe.
For his efforts, Egan took home the team's 'Hard Hat' given to the Player of the Game.
Senior defenseman Luke Thibodeau added his first career goal for the Hawks in the second period, coming on the power play. Freshman Jayson Vargas and sophomore Chris Maher earned helpers on the play.
Mahan now sports a 0.73 goals against average and a .955 save percentage through four games. The Hawks also got excellent defense in front of him from senior Chris Batten and Maher, among others.
"We have a long way to go," said Leonard, "but the boys are working hard and are a great group of kids."
Essex Tech concludes its December schedule on Wednesday at home (6:30 p.m.) against North Reading.