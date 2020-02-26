PEABODY — Plymouth goalie Lexxi Corr was without her stick for almost a full minute and even made a spectacular save at the left post while Peabody’s girls hockey team was trying to take advantage of the twigless netminder.
Patience made perfect in this case. After what felt like an endless cycle game, Tanner captain Sammie Mirasolo sent the game-winning goal low to what would’ve been the stick side to get Peabody on its way to 4-0 win over Plymouth in the Division 1 state tournament Wednesday at McVann-O’Keefe Rink.
Peabody’s all-time leading scorer wearing No. 8, Mirasolo notched her fourth hat trick of the year and reached 90 career goals with two third period tallies. The No. 9 seed Tanners (15-5-1) won their eighth straight to advance to Saturday’s Round of 16 bout against Boston Latin (a 5-4 winner Wednesday and 14-3-4 overall) at Watertown’s Ryan Arena (3:30).
“I was thinking let’s get me the puck and try and get it in,” Mirasolo said of that key sequence in which Plymouth’s goalie came out of the crease to poke-check a breakaway but lost her stick in the process. After Penny Spack nearly scored at the post, the Tanners kept their wits with the puck winding from defenseman Carolyn Garofoli to freshman Jenna DiNapoli, who found Mirasolo open in the left slot.
“We had the puck for a pretty long time. It was a little hectic, but we were able to settle for a second and pick our heads up. We almost acted as if she did have the stick and that’s when we settled down and scored.”
Plymouth (9-8-4) tested the Tanners at the front of their own net with senior captain Jeny Collins holding the fort to the tune of a 25-save shutout. It was a well-earned goose egg in the first career playoff start for Collins, who displayed superb positioning and rebound control throughout.
“Jeny’s been tremendous for four years. We’ve always had great goaltending and she’s carrying on that tradition,” said Peabody coach Michelle Roach. “She was waiting for her senior year to get that net in the playoff and she came up huge in this game. I’m so proud of her for the way she’s played.”
Junior captain Jen Flynn doubled Peabody’s lead just after the Tanners killed off the game’s only penalty. Camped at the top of the triangle in front of the net, she took a perfect feed from Hannah Gromko from below the red line and buried it for a needed 2-0 advantage.
“It’s something we work on a lot — play in the system, play good positional hockey, work that triangle and get the puck moving down low,” Roach said. “Jen saw it through and got the results.”
It remained a tense 2-0 contest until Mirasolo potted an empty netted with 43 seconds to play. She completed the hat trick with another tally (this one beating the goalie) with six seconds left, with helpers from Garofoli, Flynn and DiNapoli giving each two points on the evening.
“Each period we made a little more progress,” said Mirasolo. “We talk in between every period about what we can make work, what we can do better. We always encourage each other and kind of pick each other up.”
Defensemen Reilly Ganter and Chloe Shapleigh were both outstanding for Peabody, as was captain Garofoli plus Catherine Sweeney. Plymouth’s attackers weren’t able to win races to loose pucks or get their sticks on any rebounds thanks to the tireless work of the Tanner D-corps.
“They did a great job getting in there, lifting sticks, getting to bodies and covering people,” said Roach. “We needed to support Jeny however we can and we did a great job of clearing rebounds when she was moving side-to-side.”
Ella McTegaue also garnered an assist for Peabody, which co-ops with North Reading and Lynnfield and won its playoff opener on home ice for a second straight year. Plymouth tried to trap Mirasolo, but she used her speed to create numerous odd-man chances that Corr (31 saves) did a nice job stopping.
“Plymouth game to battle. They did a good job of dumping pucks deep and trying to tire us out,” Roach said. “We recognized that, reset and for the most part got down to playing our game.”
Peabody 4, Plymouth 0
Division 1 tournament
Plymouth 0 0 0 0
Peabody 0 2 2 4
Scoring summary
First period: No scoring.
Second period: PBD, Sammie Mirasolo (Jenna DiNapoli, Carolyn Garofoli), 3:39; PBD, Jen Flynn (Hannah Gromko, Ella McTeague), 10:57.
Third period: PBD, Mirasolo (DiNapoli, Flynn), eng, 14:17; PBD, Mirasolo (Garofoli), 14:54.
Saves: PLY Lexxi Corr 31; PBD Jeny Collins 25.
Records: PLY 9-8-4; PBD 15-5-1
