BOXFORD -- Excitement and a strong sense of accomplishment filled the air Thursday afternoon as eight talented student-athletes from Masconomet Regional signed their National Letters of Intent.
Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the feel good event took place behind the high school under an industrial-sized tent so that the athletes could celebrate the beginnings of a new chapter with their family and friends.
"It definitely feels crazy and surreal. This has been something I've been dreaming of doing for a while now, so it's great that it's finally happening," said Gracy Mowers, a three-time Salem News Gymnast of the Year for the Chieftains who helped guide them to consecutive state championships in 2019 and 2020. Mowers officially signed Thursday to attend the University of New Hampshire to continue her athletic and academic career.
"Both of my parents (Mark and Jana) went to UNH for sports, and I've always had a really good connection with the school," added Mowers. "So to grow up, go to UNH to visit ... it didn't take long to realize it was my home."
Representing the Chieftains' girls soccer program by signing their NLI's were Ali Karafotias (Brandeis) and Allie Vallaincourt (Southern New Hampshire University). Both student-athletes had phenomenal high school careers on the pitch for head coach Alison Lecesse; Masco has lost just once (this past week to Danvers) in over a full calendar year.
Two talented lacrosse players also put the pen to paper Thursday, with Emma Lynn committing to Elon University in North Carolina, and Jacob Mair moving on to Hamilton College in New York.
"It feels pretty good," said Mair. "I've been waiting for this day for a while now; it's just nice to see it come to fruition."
Mair says he chose Hamilton first and foremost for their academics, but was further persuaded by the family feel of the squad.
"It's a great academic school, and that was my first priority when looking for a school," he added. "I talked to the coaches and just formed a great connection and really saw what I was looking for. I got to see some great facilities. It's a great program and I'm looking forward to it."
In addition, Masconomet's Sean Moynihan will attend Assumption University to continue his baseball career, Cally McSweeney will head to Merrimack College for field hockey, and Jenna DiPietro is bound for dream school, University of Vermont, to join the track and field team.
"I'm very excited. I've only ran freshman and sophomore year, so I still feel like I was a child when I was running (competitively). I'm very excited to see what I can do now that I'm grown and playing one sport instead of three and turning all my focus on that," said DiPietro.
"I visited (UVM) when I was younger and I always really loved it. It was always like a dream school that I had in the back of mind. So the fact that it came true was really nice to me."
DiPietro spoke for her peers in saying that Thursday's event was a breath of fresh air in a year that admittedly hasn't given us a whole lot to cheer about.
"It makes it so much more real, and the fact that I can finally appreciate it is amazing," she said. "We've gotten so much taken away from our senior year, so the fact that we could do this was really heartwarming."
