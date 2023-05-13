IPSWICH — Eliot Donovan is an Ipswich High senior in the second decile of his class who sports a 4.39 grade point average (4.2 cumulative) and is going to Boston College to major in psychology.
He can play a little bit with a lacrosse stick in his hands, too.
Donovan scored six times Saturday afternoon, helping his team break away in the second half with eight unanswered tallies to take a 14-6 decision over rival Hamilton-Wenham at Jack Welch Stadium.
"It was Senior Day and everyone's emotions were high, so I just wanted to do whatever I could to help us win," Donovan — his face a bit pink postgame since he forgot his sunblock on this bright day — said. "I couldn't have gotten the looks at their net without the feeds I got from my teammates."
The shorthanded Generals, who had just seven substitutes Saturday, jumped out to a 2-0 lead early in the second quarter and were battling the Tigers tooth and nail for two-and-a-half quarters. When the team's leading scorer, Lucas Hunt, connected for the second time on the day with 5:42 left in the third, it knotted the contest up at 6-6.
"This is probably the best game I've seen us play against Ipswich; it was really good both ways," said Hamilton-Wenham head coach Richard Cooke. "But it's tough for us with a short bench; they just wore us down in that second half."
That's when Ipswich (now 7-3) began to get untracked.
Donovan buried his third of the day from in tight to give the hosts a lead they'd never relinquish. Freshman Finn Wright and Donovan connected within 18 seconds of each other to increase the lead to three, and Will Harrington added another before the quarter was over.
Clearly wearing down the Generals by this point, Wright, Donovan (2) and Harrington put the finishing touches on this win with fourth quarter scores.
"For us to get our offense going, we need to get by our guy 1-on-1 and and beat the slide," said Donovan. "Once that happened, we started scoring goals consistently."
"We've had the ability to do this from the very beginning of the season, but now the boys are doing it," long-time IHS head coach Glenn Foster said of his team's dodging and scoring prowess. "Now they're at the point where they know if they have a short stick (defender) on them, or they've toasted a defender once and that guy's playing him the same way again, they can get by him and get good looks at the net."
Senior goalie Ryan Orroth also shined for Ipswich, making four of his nine saves over the final 12 minutes of play.
"Honestly, I felt great out there," said the UMaine-Orono bound Orroth, 18, who'll study civil engineering. "The defense in front of me (primarily Peter Bauman, Adam Coletti, and freshman Will Gromko) really played well with their sticks, played the body right, and did a great job communicating. I'm happy to have them in front of me."
Injuries did Hamilton-Wenham (now 3-11) no favors. Senior goalie Ben Wood (11 saves) had to come out late in the third quarter for a spell after being struck by a shot. Fellow 12th grader Luke Twomey, a pillar of the Generals' defense, reinjured a shoulder that's bothered him all season and had to leave the game in the second half as well, while fellow defender T.J. Brown was playing injured himself.
"Ben going out for a while at the end of that third quarter didn't help. And missing Luke when they went on their run was huge," admitted Cooke.
"Ipswich dominated the faceoffs from start to finish," he added. "When we had possession we had great looks, but it seems like we never got the ball back after about midway through the third quarter. We just didn't have that energy."
Harrington and Finn Wright each scored three times for the winners, with captain Henry Wright and freshman Charlie Elder also scoring. Both of the Wright brothers also had an assist.
In addition to Hunt's two tallies, Hamilton-Wenham also got goals from Morgan Glovsky, Charlie Burns, Will Stidsen, and Brady Scudder, plus assists from Liam Heney, Hunt and Stidsen.