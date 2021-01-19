SALEM — If there were any nerves at all, they wore off quickly for eighth grader Yamilette Guerrero Tuesday night at Veterans Memorial Fieldhouse.
The speedy Salem High guard scored a game-high 24 points while showcasing her speed, dribbling ability and knowledge of the floor to pace the Witches past crosstown rival Salem Academy Charter School, 60-34, in the season opening game for both squads.
Between the end of the first half and deep into the third quarter, Salem broke open a tight two-point contest (22-20) by outscoring the visiting Navigators, 27-5. Guerrero was at the forefront of that charge, banking in a 3-pointer and hitting a layup in the final minute before intermission, then adding an additional 10 points in the decisive third quarter.
"Yamilette's got some experience from playing AAU ball, and she didn't look nervous at all out there," said Salem High head coach Evie Oquendo. "We need to work on the defensive part of her game, which is a work in progress, but offensively she did a great job tonight."
Junior captain Anna Cantone also had a strong game up front for the winners, dropping in 15 points and pulling down at least that many rebounds while also blocking a number of shots. Amayah McConney, a sophomore guard, dropped in a dozen points while junior forward and co-captain Frayza Rodney Guerrero had double digit rebounds and multiple blocks in addition to four points.
Salem made its bones under the basket, not only dominating the glass but also transitioning up court quickly to result in easy baskets. Fifteen of their 25 successful floor shots came via the layup (many of the uncontested variety), while five others were the result of offensive rebounds.
Tara Griffin, a senior guard who is back with the Witches after taking last winter off, also had a solid game and finished with five points.
"We have a lot to work on," said Oquendo, "but no doubt a game like this will give our girls confidence.
"What's nice is that we've only had five practices before tonight, and we haven't really even put any of our defenses in," she added. "We've been focused fundamentals like shooting and layups; the basics. So the girls can build off of that confidence ... a lot of which comes from having six players back from last year's team."
Salem Academy had its own eighth grade standout in Raizel Obrero. Igniting her team's second quarter run, which cut the Navigators' deficit from 11 points (18-7) to two, the diminutive speed dribbler with excellent court sense tallied 11 straight points for her team, including a pair of 3-pointers. She finished the night with 13 points.
Sophomore guard and captain Cindy Shehu didn't have her shots falling as she's been accustomed to in the past (averaging 17.5 ppg. last winter), but she wound still wound up with a team-high 16 points, a dozen of which came in the third and fourth quarters. She also had a half dozen blocked shots, more than a dozen rebounds and wherever the ball was, she went.
Head coach Tony Gallo, a former Lynn Tech standout who played Division 1 college ball at Coppin State, was in a similar boat with his Salem Academy squad, which had only four practices prior to its opener Tuesday.
"For myself, the coaching staff and the girls, we're just happy to be playing and having some normalcy," said Gallo. "We'll watch the film from this one, see what we can do to fix some of those rebounding and boxing out issues ... and we've got to make our shots. That's key moving forward."
Gallo, whose program will host the Witches Friday night in the back half of this home-and-home series, was pleased not only with Obrero's performance ("she brought us back single-handedly in that second quarter) and Shehu's all-around showing, but also seventh grader Kiany Mirabal-Nunez, who finished with five points.
"I could see her being a special player," he said.
Salem 60, Salem Academy 34
at Veterans Memorial Fieldhouse, Salem
Salem Academy: Raziel Obrero 5-1-13, Cindy Shehu 6-4-16, Emma Lee 0-0-0, Kianny Mirabal-Nunez 2-0-5, Lexi Walker 0-0-0. Giada Fruggiero 0-0-0, Emilie Nieves 0-0-0, Genevieve Pelletier 0-0-0, Imagin Herrera 0-0-0, Karleni Ortiz 0-0-0. Totals 13-5-34.
Salem: Yamilette Guerrero 11-0-24, Tara Griffin 2-0-5, Amayah McConney 5-1-12, Anna Cantone 5-5-15, Frayza Rodney Guerrero 2-0-4, Mei-Li Hanning 0-0-0, Ruth Hidalgo 0-0-0. Totals 25-6-60.
Three-pointers: SACS, Obrero 2, Mirabel-Nunez; S, Guerrero 2, Griffin, McConney.
Halftime: Salem, 27-20.
Records: S, 1-0; SACS, 0-1.