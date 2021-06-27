TEWKSBURY — In the blink of an eye, they pounced.
There was Brooke Grassia, singling on the game's second pitch and stealing second base on the fourth. On the very next offering, Lily Eldridge doubled down the left field line, scoring Grassia ... and sending the Danvers High softball team off and running.
The Falcons never stopped, either. Led by another elite performance in the circle by Eldridge, a 4-for-4 performance at the dish from fellow senior captain Grassia and contributions up and down the lineup, the Blue-and-White captured the Division 2 North championship from host Tewksbury late Saturday afternoon, 7-3, at Hazel Field.
Eldridge saw the first runs scored against her in four playoff games, but it hardly mattered as the Falcons (now 14-4) built up an early five-run lead and were never seriously threatened. The right-hander effortlessly flung fireballs from her fingertips, blowing the ball past Redmen hitters to the tune of 10 strikeouts while mixing it up with offspeed offerings to keep the hosts guessing.
A two-time Salem News Volleyball Player of the Year, Eldridge retired the first nine batters she faced while throwing an amazing 36 of her first 42 pitches for strikes. She finished with a compact 5-hitter, didn't come close to walking a batter and ultimately threw more than 78 percent of her pitches for strikes (72-of-92).
"Lily's just so amazing," said her catcher, senior captain Becky Zellin. "For her to be so consistent and hard working with all the pressure that comes with any playoff game, especially this one, is just remarkable."
"Becky knows what's going on in my head before each pitch without me even saying it," added Eldridge. "Having that comfort level and knowing she has my back, it's why it works out so well for us."
Grassia showed why she's the team's offensive catalyst out of the leadoff spot. Danvers' shortstop singled and scored in the first, singled to short and again came home in the second, knocked a base hit into center field in the fourth and ripped a line shot to left in the sixth, took second on the throw when Tewksbury attempted to cut down Lauren Ahearn (who had walked) at third base, and scored on freshman teammate Ava Gray's two-run single.
"Getting on base early gets the momentum going," said Grassia. "With Lily and Ava and Becky and Emily (Goddard) behind me, the bats just keep on going. So if I'm on, I know they'll get me home."
The authoritative triumph means that for the first time since 1991, when they reached the state championship game, the Falcons will be playing in the state semifinals. They'll make the long trip down to Dighton-Rehoboth (a 3-1 South sectional winner over previously unbeaten Middleboro) to face their fellow Falcons (albeit in forest green and gold) Monday at 5 p.m.
"It's all coming together for us," said Danvers head coach Colleen Murphy. "Maybe only playing 14 games in the regular season was a good thing for us, especially since we're such a young team (11 of the 19 varsity players are sophomores or freshmen). They're hitting their groove at the right time. Lily's been terrific on the mound, the defense has been there and the offense is coming through."
Danvers jumped out to a 2-0 lead against Tewksbury freshman Whitney Gigante in the top of the first on Eldridge's RBI double and a run-scoring single to right by Goddard. When Makayla Cunningham hit a ground rule double to left to lead off the second, the Redmen switched pitchers and went to their ace, southpaw Sam Ryan.
Sadie Papamechail promptly greeted her with a single to center, and Ahearn's infield grounder sent Cunningham home safely. Grassia's infield single scored Papamechail for a 4-0 lead, and following a walk to Eldridge, Gray (2-for-4, 3 RBI) knocked in Grassia with a clean single to center.
"It's nice to come off the bus, hit first and score right away," admitted Newbury.
The seventh seeded Redmen (13-5) got on the scoreboard in the fourth, scoring twice on three hits. Cleanup hitter Ashley Giordano (2-for-3) brought home Ryan with a single to center, and Brianna Iandoli scored on an error. But the Falcons got those two runs back in the top half of the seventh on Gray's clutch two-out, two-run single.
Tewksbury scored once in the seventh when Giordano's outfield fly was misjudged for a double, and she scored on a two-out single by Paige Talbot. But Eldridge struck out pinch hitter Dakota Malizia to end the game.
"Lily's been so dominant," said Grassia. "With our infield, we trust her and she trusts us to make the plays behind her; it relaxes us all. She's just so amazing; I don't know what we'd do without her."
In addition to Grassia's four hits, Cunningham and Gray both had two for the winners while Zellin, Eldridge, Goddard and Papamechail also hit safely.
"We're not just playing for a trophy," said Eldridge. "We're playing just to keep having games together. It's our attitude to do things for each other: get on base, make the plays do what it takes to win."
"We're just playing with house money," added Newbury. "We'll be ready to go again (Monday) and see what happens then."