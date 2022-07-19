Just last week Swampscott brothers Christian and Aidan Emmerich shined at the Massachusetts Amateur at Concord Country Club. The talented duo wound up facing off against one another in match play, with the elder Christian earning a narrow victory before falling to eventual champion Conner Willett in the tournament quarterfinals.
This week, both Christian and Aidan got back out on the links for the 93rd New England Amateur. Held at Alpine Country Club (par 72, 6,845 yards) in Cranston, R.I., the field was cut down after Tuesday’s second round and both Emmerichs have moved on. This time around it was Aidan who’s shined brightest, coming in at 70-72-142 (2-under par) to head into Wednesday’s finale in a tie for 14th place.
Christian, meanwhile, currently sits in a tie for 44th at 73-74-147 (3-over par). Both will need to go very low on Wednesday for a chance to come out on top, with the current leaders coming in at -6 for the two days.
Other North Shore players in contention include St. John’s Prep’s Alex Landry (T-44 at 75-72-147) and fellow former Eagle Nick McLaughlin (T-52 at 73-75-148).
