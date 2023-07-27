In Wednesday's opening round of the Ouimet Memorial Tournament, Swampscott's Aidan Emmerich made his presence felt by firing a sizzling 4-under par 66.
On the following afternoon back at host Oakley Country Club, it was his older brother Christian who recorded the round of the day.
A former Holy Cross standout, the elder Emmerich matched his younger brother's 66 in difficult windy conditions, swiftly jolting up towards the top of the leaderboard. Emmerich made four birdies and an eagle against just two bogeys to move into a tie for fifth place, just one shot back of his brother Aidan, who remained steady with an even par 70 on Thursday.
"I was following (Aidan) early on and he had it going, but the wind started going pretty good and I think it messed with him a bit," said Christian, who teed off a few hours after his brother. "But I was definitely chasing him; he was giving me (crap) yesterday for shooting 1-over and he beat me by five strokes, so now I'm not only trying to win the tournament but also beat him."
The friendly sibling rivalry has appeared to help both players' games. Christian, who carded a 70 in his opener, says he felt much more comfortable on the foreign course Thursday after getting acclimated with the layout to start things off.
"(Wednesday) was the first time I saw the place and I was kind of playing conservative just looking at the scorecard for yardage and hitting 3-iron off every tee," said Christian. "After the round I realized I could hit more drivers and played a bit more aggressive. I was definitely looking to get after it today."
Get after it he did.
Emmerich began with three straight pars before netting an eagle on the par-5 fourth. That particular hole certainly jumpstarted his stellar outing.
"That hole is interesting because it's all OB (out of bounds) all up the right side and wind was off to the left," recalled Christian. "I had 198 yards straight downhill into the hole and had no clue how much it was playing at, so I was thinking maybe 20 yards (less) downhill and hit an 8-iron, hoped it was good, stuck it and made the putt."
Emmerich would follow that up with a birdie on five before stumbling to one of his two bogeys on the seventh. He made the turn at 2-under par before birdying the 10th, 13th and 17th holes. While Emmerich's newfound use of driver undoubtedly aided in his low round, it was his skill around the greens that truly allowed him to thrive.
"My short game has been on lately. All my brother and I do is chip," said Christian. "We play this game 21, a chipping game, for hours on end and it's paying off. I feel like wherever I hit it I have pretty good confidence that I can get it up and down."
Meanwhile, Aidan strung together a wild round of his own that included three birdies, an eagle and five bogeys. He currently sits at 4-under par for the tournament and is tied for third heading into Friday's championship round at Woodland Golf Club in Newton.
With 10 players currently under par, led by Longmeadow's Ryan Downes (6-under) and Bayberry Hills/Bass River's Will Campbell (5-under), it's anyone's tournament to take. Both Emmerichs will be in excellent position to come out on top, and Christian for one couldn't be more excited to tackle the familiar Woodland track.
"I've played Woodland three, maybe four times before and I've actually played well there every time," said Christian. "So I got good memories going in there and I'm just gonna let the driver unleash tomorrow and fire at pins. I'll probably have to shoot four or five under to get it done, so that's what I'll look to do."
Going off the current standings, it looks like Aidan will play in the final group with Christian teeing off just before him.
Over in the Lowery (Senior) Division, Boxford's Frank Vana remains in the hunt after recording a 73 on Thursday. He now sits at 7-over par for the tournament, six strokes back of leader Scott Copeland (70-71; 1-over).
Shannon Johnson carded a 69 on Thursday to move into a tie for first in the Women's Division alongside Molly Smith (70-73-143), while Smith's younger sister Morgan is close behind at 4-over par (74-72-146).