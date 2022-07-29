This fall, Swampscott's Christian Emmerich will enter his senior year as a member of the Holy Cross golf team. His younger brother, Aidan, will head to Michigan State to begin his collegiate golfing career as an incoming freshman.
After watching the talented siblings tear up the links this summer, it's a safe bet that both of their respective schools can't wait for them to arrive on campus.
Competing in this week's prestigious U.S. Junior Amateur at Bandon Dunes in Oregon, the younger Aidan dazzled. The former St. Mary's Spartan easily qualified for match play (only the top 64 out of nearly 300 golfers move through) after going 2-under par over two rounds of stroke play on Monday and Tuesday. He then won his first match to advance to the Round of 32, before coming up just short in a back-and-forth clash with Jack Cantlay.
At the U.S. Junior Amateur level, every competitor in the field is excellent. Simply qualifying for the tournament is no small feat in itself, and advancing to match play is that much more impressive.
Meanwhile, back in Massachusetts, Christian was strutting his stuff at the 55th Ouimet Memorial Tournament. Competing in the Championship Division, the elder Emmerich fired a final-round 69 at Woodland Golf Club to finish at 4-over par for his three days (the first two days of competition were held at GreatHorse). That was good enough for a tie in ninth place, another impressive summer showing to add to his resume.
Ryan Downes won the event going away, finishing at 7-under par overall to become the youngest ever to bring home the cup at just 16 years old.
In the Ouimet's Lowery Division (seniors), Boxford's Frank Vana managed a third place finish at 5-over par for the tournament. His 66 in Friday's final round tied for the lowest score of the tournament, as he shared that honor with eventual winner Keith Smith.