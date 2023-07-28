Nobody could quite keep pace with 17-year-old Ryan Downes of Longmeadow at the 56th Ouimet Memorial Tournament.
But Swampscott brothers Christian and Aidan Emmerich came pretty darn close.
Christian, a former Holy Cross golf standout, finished in solo second after firing a 69 in Friday's final round held at Woodland Golf Club. The former St. Mary's Lynn star had shot 71 on Wednesday and 66 on Thursday to finish at 5-under par for the tournament, five strokes back of champion Downes (64-70-67; 10-under).
Aidan, meanwhile, went 66-70-74 (1-under) to land in a tie for fifth place with Bayberry Hills' Will Campbell. Both golfers were in great position to threaten a run to the top come Friday, but ultimately couldn't get over the hump against Downes, who earned his second straight Ouimet title just a few weeks after capturing the Massachusetts Amateur Championship as well.
Over in the Lowery (Senior) Division, Boxford's Frank Vana enjoyed a stellar final round, firing a 3-under par 68 to jolt into second place. He finished the three day tournament with scores of 74, 73 and the 68, a 4-over par performance. Scott Copeland of Old Sandwich Golf Club took home top senior honors at 2-over par (70-71-72).
Shannon Johnson (Thorny Lea Golf Club) took home the Women's Division crown at 1-over par (74-69-71), narrowly edging out Day 1 leader Molly Smith of Westford (70-73-72; 2-over).