Following a successful, yet demanding three days of golf to open the week, Aidan Emmerich took the tee at Northern Spy Golf Club on Friday morning for what he hoped would be a championship run.
Competing in the 104th Massachusetts Junior Amateur powered by Kohr Golf, Emmerich had already dominated the field in stroke play — finishing at 7-under par for two days — and willed his way to consecutive match play victories to punch his ticket to the tournament's Final 4. In Friday morning's semifinal round against Zach Pelzar of Weston Golf Club, the Swampscott native needed just 15 holes (winning 5 & 3) to move on the championship.
Things continued to trend in the right direction for Emmerich in the early stages of the title match against John Broderick of Dedham Country and Polo Club, as the 18-year-old took a three hole lead through six. He dropped the ninth hole of the day to make the turn with a two-hole lead, but then, things took a turn for the worse.
Broderick proceeded to win the next three holes to take his first lead, the two then tied the 14th hole, and Broderick won both 15 and 16 to officially clinch the match with a 3 and 2 victory.
It was undoubebdtly a disappointing result for Emmerich, who had once again played some consistently stellar golf all week. But a runner-up finish in the state's premier junior amateur competition is not a bad accomplishment to add to his resume.
Emmerich will head to Michigan State in the fall to begin his collegiate golf career, and he'll now do so with a boost of confidence after such a strong summer on the links.