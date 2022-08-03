Another week of golf, another superb performance from Aidan Emmerich.
After impressively advancing to match play at last week’s U.S. Junior Amateur — and beating his first opponent — the Swampscott native took a few days off before teeing it up in Tuesday’s opening round of the 104th Massachusetts Junior Amateur. He proceeded to shoot a 3-under par 67 at host Northern Spy Golf Club to seize an early lead, and followed that up with a bogey-free 66 on Wednesday.
The near flawless two days of stroke play put Emmerich comfortably in first place at 7-under par, six shots better than runner-up John Broderick. No other player managed to crack par over the two days, and Emmerich will now enter the 16-player match play bracket as the No. 1 seed.
“Just keeping it in the fairway is key here,” Emmerich said of his approach at the narrow and daunting Townsend track. “It’s one of the tightest courses I’ve ever played in my life, and I just tried to play with the mindset of whatever happens happens. So I hit driver everywhere at this place, and it worked out on a lot of holes to get a short number in.”
Emmerich’s accuracy and distance with his big stick (a Titleist Tsi3) off the tee allowed him to drive a couple of the par fours and give himself consistent looks at birdie. The 18-year-old says he’s been hitting his driver about 290-300 yards, which isn’t far off from what Tour players are hitting these days.
In Tuesday’s opener, Emmerich made an eagle-3 on the par-4 fifth and birdies on the par-4 eighth and par-5 12th. He had just one bogey on the day.
Then on Wednesday, Emmerich birdied Nos. 5, 7, 12 and 13 while parring each of his other 14 holes. He finished a full 14 shots better than the final player to qualify for match play.
Admittedly exhausted, Emmerich will head back to the course for an 8 a.m. match up against Oyster Harbors Club’s Alan Rose Thursday. If he wins, he’ll play another 18-hole match play round later in the day, with the semifinals and finals to be held Friday.
“I’ve been playing pretty good golf all year, but match play isn’t really my thing,” admitted Emmerich. “But I have to do it if I want to win, so I’m going to try something new here and play with the same stroke play mindset if I can. We aren’t allowed to have caddies, so it’s been a grind and I’m a little burnt out. But I’ll be ready to go.”
Emmerich will head to Michigan State University in the fall and would love nothing more than to do so with a prestigious state Junior Am. title under his belt.
