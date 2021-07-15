Wednesday’s weather on the North Shore wasn’t what you normally imagine for mid-July. But despite overcast and much cooler temperatures than usual, Christian Emmerich was red hot during the second round of the 113th Massachusetts Amateur Championship.
With six birdies and just one bogey at Brae Burn Country Club in West Newton, the Swampscott native and Kernwood Country Club standout fired a 5-under par 67 and qualified for the Mass. Am’s round of 32 match play, which begins Thursday.
Emmerich, whose two-day score of 141 placed him in a tie for sixth place, birdied the fifth hole after scoring a bogey there the day before. He also had birdies on the 1st, 10th and 16th holes while repeating the feat from the previous day on both the 12th and 13th holes.
Emmerich was one of four local players to advance to match play, with the rounds of 32 and 16 matches scheduled for Thursday, the quarterfinals and semifinals set for Friday, and the 36-hole final on tap for Saturday. Emmerich will match shots with George Wright Golf Course’s Sean Fitzpatrick this morning at 9:50.
Ex-St. John’s Prep standout Chris Franceour also made the cut after firing a 2-under 70 on Wednesday, good for a two-day score of 144 (even par). He was steady throughout the round, with 16 pars and birdie-2’s on both holes 6 and 17. His round of 32 opponent today will be Ryan Downes of GreatHorse (9:40 a.m.).
Boxford’s Frank Vana was one of seven players tied for 19th overall at 146 after shooting 71-75 the first two days of competition. He’ll tee off against Granite Links GC’s Jonathan Hill today at 8 a.m.
As one of nine players who finished at 147, Peabody’s George Zolotas earned himself a spot in match play by capturing the No. 28 seed in a playoff Wednesday. Bass Rocks’ Mark Turner wasn’t as fortunate despite shooting a 147 of his own, including a 74 on Wednesday.
Also failing to qualify for match play were Kernwood’s Aidan Emmerich (153), Far Corner’s Nick McLaughlin (157), Tedesco’s Brad Tufts (159) and fellow Tedesco member Hunter Stone (163)..
