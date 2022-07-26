Aidan Emmerich's impressive summer continues to roll on.
Competing at this week's U.S. Junior Amateur at Bandon Dunes in Oregon, the Swampscott native comfortably qualified for the 64-player match play field after two solid days of stroke play to open the week. Emmerich finished at 2-under par, collectively, for his Monday and Tuesday rounds, advancing to the 64-player match play bracket as the No. 29 seed.
Then on Wednesday, he wasted little time moving through his opening bout.
The former St. Mary's Lynn standout topped No. 36 seed Cooper Jones, 4 and 3, thanks in large part to a string of three straight birdies down the stretch. Emmerich birdied the par-5 13th, the par-4 14th and the par-3 15th to nullify Jones' three straight wins on the previous three holes and walk away the victor.
The Michigan State bound linksman now moves on to Thursday's Round of 32 back at Bandon Dunes, and will do so confidently after an incredibly strong finish the day before.