Golf is funny; some days you can be striking the ball perfectly on every single shot, but your score doesn't necessarily show it. Other days when your swing is clicking, the final scorecard certainly reflects that reality.
For Swampscott's Christian Emmerich, the latter rang true in Wednesday's final round of the 93rd New England Amateur.
After battling with his swing as recently as last fall, Emmerich has found his groove of late. His tee shots are flying, he's striking his irons pure, and his putter has been very reliable. All of that came together and then some on Wednesday, as the 21-year-old Kernwood and St. Mary's of Lynn product set a new course record at Alpine Country Club in Rhode Island, carding an incredible 10-under par 62.
The flawless performance jolted him 42 spots up the leaderboard into a tie for second place, as he narrowly lost to champion Jared Nelson.
"It feels like a long time coming; the score finally showed how well I've been playing," said Emmerich, who made it to the quarterfinals at the Mass. Amateur last week.
"It was exciting. It's my first official course record in a tournament, and the head pro told me that the previous record was 66. So to absolutely shatter that was pretty thrilling."
Emmerich certainly would have loved to win the tournament after posting by far the lowest score of any golfer over the three days, but coming in second with an historic final round is not a bad consolation prize.
In posting his 62, Emmerich made seven birdies (holes 2, 4, 6, 8, 11, 12 and 15), two eagles (holes 7 and 10) and just one bogey (hole 5). He made the turn at 5-under par before going 4-under for his first three holes on the back.
Despite the ridiculously impressive effort, Emmerich still felt he could've gone even lower.
"I showed up like 20 minutes before my round and I was just going to go out there, get a little loose and see what happened. I didn't do a full warmup because it was so hot," he said. "After I got to 9-under through 12, I started thinking 59. I was hitting it well enough to do it, and still hit it really well down the stretch and gave myself some chances. But I didn't really make any more putts besides 15 coming in."
Emmerich's shot of the day came on No. 7, a relatively short par 4 at 385 yards. He blasted his driver off the tee, had about 50 yards to the green and holed out his approach shot to really kick things into gear.
"That kind of jump started me," he said. "They moved the tees up a little and I was able to get closer to the green."
Emmerich had played decent golf over the first two days of the tournament, shooting 73-74 to comfortably make the cut. His goal was to go 5-under par or better Wednesday to give himself a chance, but doubling that effort was never something he thought about.
"You kind of take it as you go," said Emmerich. "I'm not thrilled to be leaving without a trophy, but I can't really complain. I'd be a sicko if I left after shooting 62."
Emmerich will have limited time to rest before entering competition at next week's Ouimet Memorial Tournament (held at GreatHorse and Woodland Golf Club from July 27-29). He's playing some of the best golf of his life right now and should roar into the field with confidence.