The opening round of the 56th Ouimet Memorial Tournament is in the books. And despite having never teed it up at host Oakley Country Club, Swampscott’s Aidan Emmerich didn’t miss a beat.
The Kernwood Country Club member fired a 4-under par 66 to land in a tie for third on the Championship Division leaderboard after 18 holes. He made five birdies against one bogey, making the turn at 2-under before getting even hotter on the back.
“I just hit it into a lot of good spots to give myself opportunities. It was my first time playing the course so I just kind of played free,” said Emmerich. “I wasn’t scared to hit certain shots because I didn’t have anything on my mind of where not to go.”
The carefree approach certainly worked wonders for Emmerich. While he admitted he was somewhat “stagnant through 12 holes”, he remained consistent and limited the mistakes on what shaped up to be an unforgiving Donald Ross layout.
It wasn’t until the 14th hole when he recorded his first bogey, and he responded with three straight pars and a birdie on 18 to finish strong. Emmerich kept the ball in play off the tee and was able to attack from there.
“I’d say off the tee I was pretty good today, not in trouble too much which can happen there pretty easily,” said Emmerich, who averages about 300 yards with his driver. “I’m hearing there’s going to be some crazy winds tomorrow so hopefully I can stay in the fairways and give myself some looks.”
When it came to the short game, Emmerich’s putter came through for him time and time again. But things can change in an instant and he knows he’ll have to remain steady on the greens if he wants to remain in position for a victory come Friday.
“The greens are sort of crazy,” added Emmerich, who will transfer from Michigan State to Temple University this fall to continue his collegiate golf career. “You have to be on the right side of the hole and have to be really strategic. They’re quick.”
Emmerich trails just two golfers at the top, both of whom carded 6-under 64s on Wednesday: Will Campbell (South Yarmouth) and reigning Massachusetts Amateur champion Ryan Downes (Longmeadow). Both leaders recorded seven birdies in their stellar rounds.
Emmerich’s older brother Christian, who played his college golf at Holy Cross, remains in contention as well after managing a 1-over par 71.
In the Lowery (Senior) Division, Boxford’s Frank Vana fired a 4-over 74 and currently sits in a tie for seventh. He trails leader Jim DiBiase (Woodland Golf Club) by six strokes. DiBiase was the lone senior to go under par, recording a 2-under 68.
Westford’s Molly Smith seized control early and often in the Women’s Division, finishing with a 1-under par 70 to carry a three stroke lead over her sister, Morgan Smith (74) and Thorny Lea Golf Club’s Shannon Johnson (also 74).
Thursday’s second round will begin at 7:54 a.m. back at Oakley CC, with Aidan Emmerich teeing off in the 8:54 group. Christian Emmerich will have to wait until 12:57 in the afternoon to get started while Vana goes off at 11:45 a.m.
As is tradition, the tournament will shift to Woodland Golf Club in Newton for the championship round on Friday.
