Fresh off a match play victory over his younger brother Aidan on Wednesday, Swampscott's Christian Emmerich headed back to Concord Country Club early Thursday morning for a quarterfinal bout at the 114th Massachusetts Amateur Championship.
Emmerich had already strung together a brilliant week of golf, qualifying for match play via a playoff hole on Tuesday evening before winning a pair of head-to-head bouts the following day. But his realistic crack at a state amateur crown came to an abrupt halt against Conner Willett, who went 2-up on the final hole to move on to the tournament semifinals.
Emmerich battled admirably throughout the day, winning the first two holes as well as the fourth hole to seize an early 3-hole lead. Willett came back with wins on Nos. 6 and 7 to shrink Emmerich's lead to just one as they made the turn. Willett kept it going from there, eventually taking a 2-hole lead on the 15th, only to see Emmerich respond with a victory on No. 17.
Needing one more win on No. 18 to stay alive, Emmerich wound up falling just short in his quest at a Final 4 berth. Willett wound up winning his semifinal match as well, topping Wollaston Golf Club's Billy Argus 5 & 4 to advance to Friday's 36-hole championship finale against GreatHorse's Ryan Downes.